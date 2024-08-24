from the this-was-a-triumph-...-huge-success dept.
Following a successful recall, federal safety investigators have concluded an investigation that was sparked after a number of Cruise robotaxis crashed after braking inappropriately when being followed by other cars. It's a spot of good news for the autonomous driving startup, which has been under heavy scrutiny by federal and state regulators lately.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation opened a preliminary evaluation in December 2022 after reports emerged that Cruise's robotaxis could engage in "inappropriately hard braking" or become immobilized while driving, thus becoming obstacles and potentially causing a crash.
At the time, NHTSA had three reports of Cruise robotaxis braking hard in response to another vehicle or cyclist approaching quickly from behind, resulting in the robotaxi being rear-ended.
In total, NHTSA identified 10 crashes that were caused by inappropriately hard braking by a Cruise robotaxi, four of which also involved a vulnerable road user and ended in injury.
Earlier this month, Cruise initiated a safety recall, pushing out new software due to meetings between the AV developer and NHTSA to go over the data from Cruise and its peers. The recall notes that software updates throughout 2023 and until May 2024 reduced the propensity for this problem to occur, thanks to improvements in how the robotaxis perceive, predict, and plan.
"We are committed to building trust and increasing transparency with respect to autonomous vehicle technology and look forward to our continued work with NHTSA toward that end," a Cruise spokesperson told Ars.
That work will continue in the context of a second safety investigation opened last October after a pedestrian was hit by another car and then dragged down the road underneath the Cruise robotaxi. That incident also resulted in California suspending Cruise's license and the departure of then-CEO Kyle Vogt.
Related Stories
Parmy Forbes writes at Forbes Magazine that Cruise Automation, a San Francisco-based startup, thinks it can get driverless cars to market faster than Google with something far more simple: a $10,000 accessory you can strap to the roof of your car and plug into your footwell. Cruise is taking pre-orders for 50 units of its RP-1 product, and says it will start installing them in cars early in 2015. One caveat: the system only works on Audi A4 and S4 vehicles, but Cruise is working towards making its technology compatible with other car manufacturers too. Cruise's founder Kyle Vogt refers to his product as a "highway autopilot." To work, drivers take their car onto the highway and onto the lane they want to be in, then they push a button for the system to take control of the accelerator and brake pedals, along with the steering. Drivers can then turn the system off in several different ways, including by tapping the gas pedal or by taking control of the steering wheel.
The technology works just like the cruise control button most vehicles already have, with some additional perks. RP-1 kicks in at a desired speed, but unlike traditional cruise control, it can bring the car to a stop, navigate through stop-and-go traffic, and keeps the driver in the center of the lane without the driver touching the steering wheel. It is not able to weave in and out of lanes though.
Vogt says the reason a startup can compete in this space is because of the intersecting trends of cheap and good sensors and cheap and good computers. Because many of the big-picture pieces are already laid out, Vogt and his team can spend their days tweaking their algorithms to do things like making steering smoother. "We are a new company, and I understand some people are not going to trust us in the same way they would trust a car company that's been around for 100 years," says Vogt. "This is not the holy grail. But it's a first step, and I think some people will really enjoy it."
Despite strict rules, General Motors will test its self-driving cars in New York City:
Cruise Automation, the self-driving unit of General Motors, announced today that it will test its autonomous Chevy Bolts in one of the most torturously congested cities in the world: New York City. According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the company will be the first to test Level 4 autonomous vehicles in the state.
The testing will be in Manhattan, where Cruise has begun mapping a geofenced area, Cuomo's office said. All testing will include an engineer in the driver's seat to monitor and evaluate performance, and a second person in the passenger seat. As part of the agreement with the state, Cruise will also set up an office in New York City and begin building a team of employees.
"Autonomous vehicles have the potential to save time and save lives, and we are proud to be working with GM and Cruise on the future of this exciting new technology," Cuomo said in a statement.
[...] The most important reason for GM's comeback, though, is its success in convincing investors that it is a leader not just among established carmakers, but among tech firms, too. It has rapidly accelerated from the position of an also-ran in the field of autonomous vehicles to apparent leader. A scorecard issued annually by Navigant, a consultancy, puts GM ahead of the AV pack of carmakers and tech firms, with Alphabet's Waymo in second place.
That GM is ahead of Silicon Valley's risk-takers may seem surprising. But earlier investments, which were once looked on with scepticism, seem to be paying off. Alan Batey, GM's president for North America, points to the manufacturing of mass-market long-range EVs, where the firm has a lead. The Chevy Bolt, the world's first such vehicle, has been on sale for over a year, beating Tesla's Model 3 and the new Nissan LEAF to market.
The Bolt is supposed to be the basis for an ambitious autonomous ride-sharing business. On January 12th GM announced the latest version of its Cruise AV, a Bolt-based robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals. GM plans to use it to launch a commercial scheme in several cities, starting next year. Rival tech firms and carmakers are only running, or are planning to launch, small test projects.
GM's self-driving division Cruise raises another $1.15 billion
Cruise Automation, the self-driving division of General Motors, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a $1.15 billion investment, raising its post-money valuation to an eye-popping $19 billion.
The money was raised from a "group comprising institutional investors, including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and existing partners General Motors, SoftBank Vision Fund and Honda," Cruise said in a statement.
It's another enormous boost for GM's Cruise. Last May, it announced a $2.25 billion investment from the SoftBank Vision Fund, a major venture investment effort that was started by the Japanese tech giant in 2016. Then, in October, GM said it would team up with Honda to design a purpose-built self-driving car. The Japanese automaker said it would devote $2 billion to the effort over 12 years, including a $750 million equity investment in Cruise.
GM bought Cruise in 2016 for $1 billion to jump-start its self-driving efforts. The company has said it plans to deploy its fully driverless cars, without steering wheel or pedals, for commercial ride-hailing use as early as 2019.
Also at Reuters, CNBC, and TechCrunch.
General Motors has asked regulators to allow it to test a limited number of autonomous cars without a steering wheel. Currently, all self-driving cars have one in place, with most also including a back-up driver ready to step in if something goes awry. The NHTSA is expected to respond to General Motors' request soon.
[...] Cruise, the autonomous-car unit of General Motors, wants to start testing its self-driving cars sans steering wheel. Indeed, it's already produced a video (above) showing what such a design might look like.
Current National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regulations, which were created at a time when self-driving cars were the stuff of science fiction, mean that vehicles have to include essential safety features such as a steering wheel and brake pedal. But the emergence of robot cars has put these rules under the spotlight. According to a recent Reuters report, the NHTSA has confirmed it's in talks with GM, which is asking for permission to test a limited number of autonomous cars without steering wheels or any other type of manual controls. GM first raised the idea with the NHTSA at the beginning of 2018, and last week James Owens, the agency's acting administrator, appeared to be warming to the idea. "I expect we're going to be able to move forward with these petitions soon — as soon as we can," Owens told Reuters, adding that it would "definitely" arrive at a decision sometime next year. He described the removal of manual controls from a self-driving car as "a big deal" because it would be the first time for such action to be taken — marking a major milestone in the road to autonomous cars. But U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who has been discussing GM's petition with the NHTSA, sounded a note of caution, noting how on a number of occasions autonomous-car companies have had to reevaluate their ambitious plans. Even GM said recently that it would have to delay the launch of a proposed robo-taxi service because its technology isn't quite ready.
General Motors subsidiary Cruise has just received permits to test self-driving cars in San Francisco, without safety drivers behind the wheel. https://www.autonomousvehicleinternational.com/news/adas/cruise-gets-permit-to-test-driverless-vehicles-in-san-francisco.html
According to Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, "We're not the first company to receive this permit, but we're going to be the first to put it to use on the streets of a major US city. Before the end of the year, we'll be sending cars out onto the streets of SF[San Francisco]
[...] The DMV [Department of Motor Vehicles] permit allows the company to test five cars, on designated roads where the speed limit does not exceed 30mph. Testing is allowed at night, but not during periods of heavy rain or fog.
[...] while it would be easier to do this in the suburbs, [...] our cities are ground zero for the world's transportation crisis.
Driverless car appears to flee the scene after being pulled over by cops:
A video showing a driverless car being stopped by the police and then attempting to drive away went viral over the weekend. San Francisco police stopped one of Cruise's autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EVs, likely because the car's headlights were not on despite it being night. In the video, first posted to Instagram on April 2, an officer can be heard saying, "There's nobody in it."
But a few seconds later, after the officer walks back to his police car, the autonomous vehicle—perhaps deciding that the traffic stop was over—tries to drive away before pulling over to a stop a few hundred feet away.
Cruise says that the car wasn't trying to make a run for it. The vehicle first yielded to the police vehicle, then pulled over to a safe spot for the actual traffic stop, the company says. One of the police officers contacted Cruise to inform it of the situation, and the driverless car did not receive a ticket. Cruise says it has fixed whatever caused the car to drive without its headlights at night.
GM's Cruise is making its own chips for self-driving vehicles to save on costs:
GM's Cruise division doesn't want to rely on third-party manufacturers for the chips powering its autonomous vehicles — so, it's making its own. Based on what Carl Jenkins, the company's VP for Hardware Engineering, told Reuters, the main motivator for the switch is the lofty costs associated with paying for other companies' chips.
"Two years ago, we were paying a lot of money for a GPU from a famous vendor," Jenkins told the news organization, referring to NVIDIA. He explained that Cruise couldn't negotiate because it wasn't mass manufacturing autonomous vehicles just yet. [...]
Jenkins has revealed that Cruise had already developed four chips at this point, starting with Horta, which was designed to become the main brains of the vehicle. Dune will process data from sensors, while another chip will process information from the radar. Yet another one will be announced at a later date. These components will power the Cruise Origin, the self-driving electric shuttle the company first announced back in 2020. The Cruise Origin will have no steering wheel or pedals and will instead have four seats inside facing each other. It's intended to be used as a shareable vehicle that's on the road at all times, shuttling passengers to their destinations.
Company executives didn't say how much they spent on the chips' development, but they believe they could recoup their investment once Cruise starts scaling up production. [...] GM chief Mary Barra announced at CES this year that the automaker wants to sell personal autonomous vehicles by the middle of the decade.
The supply chain it needs simply doesn't exist, but that could work to GM's advantage:
Cruise never planned to make its own silicon. But in the quest to commercialize robotaxis — and make money doing it — those never planned pursuits can suddenly seem a lot more appealing.
Cruise realized that the price of chips from suppliers was too high, the parts were too big and the reliability of the third-party technology just wasn't there, Carl Jenkins, Cruise's vice president of hardware, told TechCrunch during a tour of the company's hardware lab last month.
Amid a hiring spree that began in 2019 and continued into 2020, Cruise doubled down on its own hardware, including its own board and sensors. The investment has helped the company develop smaller, lower cost hardware for its vehicles. It has also resulted in its first production board the C5, which is powering the current generation of autonomous Chevy Bolts.
When the company's purpose-built Origin robotaxi starts hitting the streets in 2023, it will be outfitted with the C6 board. That board will eventually be replaced with the C7 which will have Cruise's Dune chip. Dune will process all of the sensor data for the system, according to Cruise.
Due to a changing economic climate, tech companies like Google and Apple have been laying off employees to cut costs and prepare for a potential recession. Meanwhile, automakers like GM have been taking advantage of this influx of talented workers by hiring them to develop the new age of digital vehicles:
According to a report from Detroit Free Press, GM has loosened up its hiring freeze to exploit the new surplus of skilled workers. This makes sense given that The General had a goal to hire 8,000 employees last year to help it focus on the development of the technology needed for electric vehicles. In fact, GM was looking to hire a number of software developers and engineers for its new end-to-end software platform, Ultifi. As a whole, this incursion of digital-focused employees will help the Detroit-based automaker further develop its EVs and self-driving technologies, like Super Cruise and Ultra Cruise.
"While this isn't a major growth year from a hiring standpoint, we're continuing to hire tech talent," said GM spokeswoman Maria Raynal. "This includes some of the talent in the market due to the tech downsizing, particularly in areas such as EV development, software development and defined vehicle."
The auto industry is not immune to the nationwide problems of too few applicants and employees who just stop showing up. Also, I'm wondering how motivated Silicon Valley tech workers will be to move to Detroit.
Videos obtained by WIRED from public transit vehicles reveal self-driving cars causing delays and potential danger to buses, trains, and passengers:
[...] The 54 [Felton line], brought to a halt by an autonomous vehicle belonging to Alphabet's Waymo, isn't the only bus that's run into trouble with San Francisco's growing crowd of driverless vehicles. Bus and train surveillance videos obtained by WIRED through public records requests show a litany of incidents since September in which anxiety and confusion stirred up by driverless cars has spilled onto the streets of the US city that has become the epicenter for testing them.
As the incidents stack up, the companies behind the autonomous vehicles, such as Waymo and General Motors' Cruise, want to add more robotaxis to San Francisco's streets, cover more territory, and run at all hours. Waymo and Cruise say they learn from every incident. Each has logged over 1 million driverless miles and say their cars are safe enough to keep powering forward. But expansions are subject to approval from California state regulators, which have been pressed by San Francisco officials for years to restrict autonomous vehicles until issues subside.
Driverless cars have completed thousands of journeys in San Francisco—taking people to work, to school, and to and from dates. They have also proven to be a glitchy nuisance, snarling traffic and creeping into hazardous terrain such as construction zones and downedpower lines. Autonomous cars in San Francisco made 92 unplanned stops between May and December 2022—88 percent of them on streets with transit service, according to city transportation authorities, who collected the data from social media reports, 911 calls, and other sources, because companies aren't required to report all the breakdowns.
GM's Cruise aims to turn self-driving into a billion-dollar business:
Seven years ago, hype about self-driving cars was off the charts. It wasn't just Tesla CEO Elon Musk—who has been making outlandish predictions about self-driving technology since 2015. In 2016, Ford set a goal to start selling cars without steering wheels by 2021. The same year, Lyft predicted that a majority of rides on its network would be autonomous by 2021.
None of that happened. Instead, the last few years have seen brutal consolidation. Uber sold off its self-driving project in 2020, and Lyft shut down its effort in 2021. Then, last October, Ford and Volkswagen announced they were shutting down their self-driving joint venture called Argo AI.
Today, a lot of people view self-driving technology as an expensive failure whose moment has passed. The Wall Street Journal's Chris Mims argued in 2021 that self-driving cars "could be decades away." Last year, Bloomberg's Max Chafkin declared that "self-driving cars are going nowhere."
But a handful of well-funded projects have continued to plug away at the problem. The leaders are Waymo—formerly the Google self-driving car project—and Cruise, a startup that is majority-owned by GM.
[...] But I think the pendulum of public opinion has now swung too far in the pessimistic direction. Self-driving technology has steadily improved over the last few years, and there's every reason to expect that progress to continue.
"It's definitely happening a lot slower than people anticipated back in 2017," industry analyst Sam Abuelsamid told me. "But that doesn't mean that there isn't progress being made."
"I would not be surprised if by the end of 2025, each of those companies is operating in 10 to 12 cities across the US to varying degrees of scale," Abuelsamid added.
Regulators give green light to driverless taxis in San Francisco:
California regulators gave approval Thursday to two rival robotaxi companies, Cruise and Waymo, to operate their driverless cars 24/7 across all of San Francisco and charge passengers for their services.
The much-anticipated vote, which followed roughly six hours of public comment both for and against driverless taxis, came amid clashes between the robotaxi companies and some residents of the hilly city. San Francisco first responders, city transportation leaders and local activists are among those who shared concerns about the technology.
The California Public Utilities Commission regulates self-driving cars in the state and voted 3-to-1 in favor of Waymo and Cruise expanding their operations.
[...] Genevieve Shiroma, the dissenting commissioner in the 3-1 vote, recommended the commission delay the vote until they received a "better understanding of the safety impacts" of the vehicles.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2023/10/california-suspends-cruises-robotaxis-after-pedestrian-was-critically-injured/
Less than three months after the California Public Utilities Commission approved robotaxi-service Cruise's plan to provide around-the-clock driverless rides to passengers in San Francisco, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has shut down Cruise's driverless operations in the state.
Yesterday, the California DMV suspended Cruise's permits for autonomous vehicle deployment and driverless testing "effective immediately" over pedestrian safety concerns.
[...]
The suspension followed two notable accidents involving Cruise's robotaxis. In August, one person was injured after a Cruise vehicle crashed into a fire truck, CNBC reported. And earlier this month, a pedestrian using a crosswalk was found in critical condition after a driver of another vehicle struck the pedestrian and threw her into the path of an oncoming Cruise robotaxi.
This hit-and-run incident is still being investigated. According to Cruise, its autonomous vehicle (AV) detected the collision and stopped on top of the pedestrian, then veered off the road, dragging the pedestrian about 20 feet. When the AV finally stopped, it appeared to pin the pedestrian's leg beneath a tire while videos showed the pedestrian was screaming for help.
A few weeks after the October incident, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched a probe into Cruise, examining whether Cruise had taken enough precautions to keep pedestrians safe, Reuters reported.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The automaker announced the pivot in an earnings call this week, with CEO Mary Barra citing the Origin's "unique design" as creating too much "regulatory uncertainty." That design was indeed unusual, with no immediately obvious front or rear, and not a single spot for a human driver.
Instead of the Origin, GM's Cruise autonomous driving division will refocus on modifying existing Chevy Bolt EVs for self-driving capabilities. A new generation of autonomous Bolts is slated for production in 2025, and Barra says going this route will reduce costs per vehicle.
GM's chief financial officer Paul Jacobson says the company "might" revisit Origin down the road, but currently the efforts are "really going to be focused" on the Bolt.
Cruise has been under fire since an incident last October when one of its self-driving test vehicles struck and dragged a pedestrian in San Francisco. California regulators swiftly grounded the robotaxis.
[...] The entire industry has sunk billions into cracking this nut, with the promise of one day raking in massive profits from fleets of driverless robotaxis. However, as Cruise's setbacks show, actually delivering on that reality has been one pothole-ridden road. Many analysts think we're still years away from having a truly driverless car roll up, if it ever happens at all.