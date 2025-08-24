from the whats-still-archived-on-all-those-proprietary-servers dept.
Pavel Durov, head of the Dubai-based proprietary "app" Telegram, had been wanted by the French authorities for his lack of cooperation in monitoring and filtering the activities of the users of his "app". This is in spite of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling that any weakening of end-to-end encryption disproportionately risks undermining human rights. Multiple sites are now reporting that he has been arrested on a warrant in France during a flight layover in his private jet:
The Korea Times, Telegram chief Pavel Durov arrested at French airport: officials:
France's OFMIN, an agency tasked with preventing violence against minors, had issued an arrest warrant for Durov as the coordinating agency in a preliminary investigation into alleged offenses including fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organized crime and promotion of terrorism, one of the sources close to the case said.
Durov is suspected of failing to take action to curb the criminal use of his platform.
Voice of America, CEO of Telegram messaging app arrested in France, say French media:
Based in Dubai, Telegram was founded by Russian-born Durov. He left Russia in 2014 after refusing to comply with government demands to shut down opposition communities on his VK social media platform, which he sold.
Durov was traveling aboard his private jet, TF1 said on its website, adding he had been targeted by an arrest warrant in France as part of a preliminary police investigation.
The Guardian, Telegram app founder Pavel Durov reportedly arrested at French airport:
The Russia-born entrepreneur lives in Dubai, where Telegram is based, and holds dual citizenship of France and the United Arab Emirates.
Durov, who is estimated by Forbes to have a fortune of $15.5bn (£12bn), left Russia in 2014 after he refused to comply with demands to shut down opposition communities on his VK social media platform, which he sold.
Reuters, Telegram messaging app CEO Durov arrested in France:
The encrypted Telegram, with close to one billion users, is particularly influential in Russia, Ukraine and the republics of the former Soviet Union. It is ranked as one of the major social media platforms after Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok and Wechat.
The Jerusalem Post, Pavel Durov, Telegram founder, arrested by France following warrant:
Durov, 39, was said to have been arrested at 8pm French time, having flown in from Azerbaijan. The warrant on Durov was only valid if he was on French soil. As a result, TF1 reported that Durov traveled via the UAE, former Soviet countries and South America to avoid arrest in Europe. He also reportedly avoided traveling through countries where Telegram is under surveillance.
"He made a big mistake this evening," a source close to the investigation told TF1. "We don't know why... Was this flight just a stopover? In any case, he's in custody."
The Moscow Times, Telegram Boss Pavel Durov Detained in France – French Media:
It has become a key platform for sharing information about the war in Ukraine and is reportedly used by the Russian military to communicate.
"Telegram is the main social media network through which open-source information [sic] is spread about the war. That includes footage but also opinions and analysis from Russian and Ukrainian military sources. A significant change to Telegram's policies could have a significant effect on the information domain for this war," military expert Rob Lee said on X (formerly Twitter).
The Hindu, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested at French airport:
Telegram allows groups of up to 2,00,000 members, which has led to accusations that it makes it easier for false information to spread virally
Reuters, Who is Pavel Durov, CEO of messaging app Telegram?:
* Russia began blocking Telegram in 2018 after the app refused to comply with a court order to grant state security services access to its users' encrypted messages. The action had little effect on the availability of Telegram there, but it sparked mass protests in Moscow and criticism from NGOs.
* Telegram's increasing popularity, however, has prompted scrutiny from several countries in Europe, including France, on security and data breach concerns. In May, the EU tech regulators said they were in touch with Telegram as it neared a key usage criterion that could see it subject to more stringent requirements under a landmark EU online content legislation.
The New York Post, Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested at Paris airport: report:
Pavel Durov, the co-founder and CEO of the messaging app Telegram, was arrested at an airport in Paris Saturday after getting off his private jet, according to French media reports.
The billionaire Russian exile was arrested at around 8p.m. at Le Bourget airport by french cops after flying in from Azerbaijan, French outlet TF1 Info reported.
Deutsche Welle, Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested in France:
French police arrested Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder and CEO of the messaging app Telegram, at Le Bourget airport near Paris on Saturday.
Durov was arrested on a warrant for offenses related to the popular messaging app, the AFP news agency reported, citing unnamed officials.
According to French broadcaster TF1, Durov was traveling aboard his private jet from Azerbaijan and was arrested around 8 p.m. local time (1800 GMT).
Previously:
(2024) Backdoors that Let Cops Decrypt Messages Violate Human Rights, EU Court Says
(2022) Telegram Has a Serious Doxing Problem
(2021) Bug? No, Telegram Exposing Its Users' Precise Location is a Feature Working as 'Expected'
(2019) Telegram Encrypted Messaging Service Attacked Amid Hong Kong Protests
(2018) Telegram's Move to Swift on iOS Promises a More Battery-friendly App
(2018) Cybercrooks are Switching to Telegram
(2018) Telegram Says Apple Has Been Rejecting its App Updates Even Outside of Russia
(2018) Russia Will Block Telegram Because of Encryption
(and more)
Related Stories
Russian Regulator Asks Courts To Disconnect Telegram
Russian telecoms and mass communications regulator Roskomnadzor has filed a lawsuit it hopes will see secure messaging app Telegram turfed out of the country.
Moscow’s been unhappy with Telegram for some time, dating back to a mid-2017 dispute over the company’s non-compliance with requests to register as a telecoms service provider. The service and the Kremlin have also tangled over access to encryption keys.
The latter dispute is at the root of this latest episode, which has seen Roskomnadzor seek to have Telegram booted out of Russia for non-compliance.
Telegram has previously asserted it doesn’t have any keys to hand over, so can’t comply with Russian orders to do so.
Russia Will Block Telegram Messaging App Due to Encryption
Russia to block Telegram app over encryption
A court in Moscow has approved a request from the Russian media regulator to block the Telegram messaging app immediately. The media regulator sought to block the app because the firm had refused to hand over encryption keys used to scramble messages.
Security officials say they need to monitor potential terrorists. But the company said the way the service was built meant it had no access to customers' encryption keys. Telegram had missed a deadline of 4 April to hand over the keys.
Russia's main security agency, the FSB, has said Telegram is the messenger of choice for "international terrorist organisations in Russia". A suicide bomber who killed 15 people on a subway train in St Petersburg last April used the app to communicate with accomplices, the FSB said last year. The app is also widely used by the Russian authorities, Reuters news agency reports.
The best endorsement.
Russia ordered a ban of the Telegram secure messaging app back in April, and the knock-on effects continue to cause issues for users outside of Russia. Following the messy block of 15.8 million IPs on Amazon and Google's cloud platforms, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov says Apple has been blocking updates for the app globally. The lack of Telegram app updates mean some features, like stickers, aren't working correctly in the recently released iOS 11.4 update.
"Apple has been preventing Telegram from updating its iOS apps globally ever since the Russian authorities ordered Apple to remove Telegram from the App Store," explains Durov in a Telegram message. "While Russia makes up only 7 percent of Telegram's userbase, Apple is restricting updates for all Telegram users around the world since mid-April."
Durov also claims the lack of app updates mean Telegram has also "been unable to fully comply with GDPR" before the May 25th deadline. While a lack of GDPR compliance is a concern for both end users and Telegram itself, app updates usually also include important security patches and bug fixes so if the block continues then iPhone users of the service could be left at risk.
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2018/5/31/17412396/telegram-apple-app-store-app-updates-russia
Underground cybercrime marketplaces are in decline because cybercrooks have begun switching to chat channels to trade illegal goods, according to a new report.
The climate of fear and mistrust following the AlphaBay and Hansa takedowns in July 2017 has resulted in crims switching tactics and using less convenient decentralized platforms, such as Telegram, according to research from Digital Shadows.
The paper, titled "Seize and Desist", claimed the cybercriminal community has instead fallen back on alternative ways to conduct transactions across decentralized markets and messaging networks such as Telegram.
Alongside this, digi crooks have adapted their processes to increase the security, reliability, and trust of existing sites. These trends predate the AlphaBay and Hansa takedowns, but have become more acute as the marketplace model continues to struggle.
AlphaBay was a big player in the underground market - particularly for English-language speakers - and its demise left a gap. No single marketplace has risen to the top. Mistrust and fear are rife, and, alongside hidden financial costs associated establishing a new market, this has prevented a new one from flourishing, the infosec firm said.
Telegram in particular is proving increasingly popular as an alternative. Digital Shadows said that over the last six months, its analyst teams detected over 5,000 Telegram links shared across criminal forums and dark websites, of which 1,667 were invite links to new groups. These covered a range of services, including cashing out, carding and crypto currency fraud.
Telegram's move to Swift on iOS promises a more battery-friendly app:
Founder Pavel Durov said on his Telegram channel that the Swift version looks the same as the current app, but it's sleeker, faster and more battery efficient. He noted that the Telegram team is "putting some finishing touches on it," though it's pretty much ready to make the switch for all of its iOS users. A completely new codebase could mean there are some bugs or glitches, though Durov claims Telegram will quickly fix them.
Telegram Traces Massive Cyber Attack to China During Hong Kong Protests
Telegram founder Pavel Durov said a massive cyber-attack on his messaging service originated in China, raising questions about whether Beijing tried to disrupt a protest involving hundreds of thousands that erupted on the streets of Hong Kong.
The encrypted messaging app said it experienced a powerful distributed denial of service attack after "garbage requests" flooded its servers and disrupted legitimate communications. Most of those queries came from Chinese internet protocol addresses, founder Pavel Durov said in a subsequent Twitter post. "This case was not an exception," he tweeted without elaborating.
[...] Hong Kong protesters have grown increasingly concerned about legal repercussions as Beijing tightens its influence over the former British colony and the local government prosecutes demonstrators. They've relied on encrypted services to avoid detection. Telegram and Firechat -- a peer-to-peer messaging service that works with or without internet access -- are among the top trending apps in Hong Kong's Apple store.
Previously: Extradition Law Amendments Protested in Hong Kong
Bug? No, Telegram exposing its users' precise location is a feature working as 'expected':
A researcher who noted that using the "People Nearby" feature of popular messaging app Telegram exposed the exact location of the user has been told that it's working as expected.
[...] Using a utility that fakes the location of an Android device, Ahmed Hassan was able to discover the distance of individuals from three different points, and then use trilateration to pinpoint exactly where they were. He was able to retrieve exact home addresses using this method, which is not technically difficult.
Hassan reported the issue in the hope of a bug bounty only to be told: "Users in the People Nearby section intentionally share their location, and this feature is disabled by default. It's expected that determining the exact location is possible under certain conditions."
"If you enable the feature of making yourself visible on the map, you're publishing your home address online. Lot of users don't know this when they enable that feature," Hassan said.
He also believes that there is a widespread problem with malicious users faking their location, joining local groups, and spamming users with fake Bitcoin investments or other frauds – evidence, he claims, of poor application security.
In its FAQ Telegram claims to be "more secure than mass market messengers like WhatsApp and Line" based on its security protocols, but does not address the risks from malicious users.
Telegram Has a Serious Doxing Problem:
Nyein Oo rose to prominence in 2020, posting memes and gossip about Burmese celebrities on Facebook to an audience that grew to several hundred thousand people in Myanmar by early 2021. Then, after the country's military seized power that February, he lurched rightwards, becoming a full-blooded supporter of the junta, which has killed more than 1,500 people and arrested thousands more in bloody crackdowns.
He was soon banned from Facebook for violating its terms of service, so he moved to Telegram, the encrypted messaging app and social sharing platform. There, he posted messages of support for the military, graphic pictures of murdered civilians, and doctored pornographic images purporting to be female opposition figures. Often, these were cross-posted in other channels run by a network of pro-junta influencers, reaching tens of thousands of users.
This year, Han Nyein Oo moved on to direct threats. Opponents of the junta planned to mark the anniversary of the coup on February 1 with a "silent strike," closing businesses and staying home to leave the streets abandoned. On his Telegram channel, Han Nyein Oo raged, asking his followers to send him photos of shops and businesses that were planning to shut. They obliged, and he began posting the images and addresses to his 100,000 followers. Dozens of premises were raided by police. Han Nyein Oo claimed credit. He did not respond to a request to comment.
"That was the start of the doxing campaign," says Wai Phyo Myint, a Burmese digital rights activist. "Since then there's been an escalation."
Over the past eight months, Han Nyein Oo's Telegram channels, and those of other pro-coup figures, including self-defined journalist Thazin Oo and influencers Kyaw Swar and Sergeant Phoe Si, have doxed hundreds of people that they accuse of siding with the resistance movement, from high-profile celebrities to small business owners and students. Dozens have since been arrested or been killed in vigilante violence.
Han Nyein Oo's channel was taken down in March after it was reported for breaching Telegram's rules on disseminating pornography, but within days he had started another. It now has more than 70,000 followers.
[...] Experts in social media moderation who have studied Telegram told WIRED that they doubt the company is willing to or capable of systematically addressing its doxing problem. They said that the company, which is thought to employ only a few dozen people worldwide, discloses very little about its corporate structure and publicly names only a handful of its employees. But it has dramatically outgrown its infrastructure. Unlike other platforms, which employ in-house and outsourced moderators (and still struggle to tackle issues of disinformation and harmful content), Telegram has a philosophical, as well as a practical resistance to moderation.
"It's not just a failure of the platform," says Aliaksandr Herasimenka, a postdoctoral researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute. "It's a deliberate stance."
Cops have alternative means to access encrypted messages, court says:
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that weakening end-to-end encryption disproportionately risks undermining human rights. The international court's decision could potentially disrupt the European Commission's proposed plans to require email and messaging service providers to create backdoors that would allow law enforcement to easily decrypt users' messages.
This ruling came after Russia's intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service (FSS), began requiring Telegram to share users' encrypted messages to deter "terrorism-related activities" in 2017, ECHR's ruling said. A Russian Telegram user alleged that FSS's requirement violated his rights to a private life and private communications, as well as all Telegram users' rights.
The Telegram user was apparently disturbed, moving to block required disclosures after Telegram refused to comply with an FSS order to decrypt messages on six users suspected of terrorism. According to Telegram, "it was technically impossible to provide the authorities with encryption keys associated with specific users," and therefore, "any disclosure of encryption keys" would affect the "privacy of the correspondence of all Telegram users," the ECHR's ruling said.
For refusing to comply, Telegram was fined, and one court even ordered the app to be blocked in Russia, while dozens of Telegram users rallied to continue challenging the order to maintain Telegram services in Russia. Ultimately, users' multiple court challenges failed, sending the case before the ECHR while Telegram services seemingly tenuously remained available in Russia.
[...] Seemingly most critically, the government told the ECHR that any intrusion on private lives resulting from decrypting messages was "necessary" to combat terrorism in a democratic society. To back up this claim, the government pointed to a 2017 terrorist attack that was "coordinated from abroad through secret chats via Telegram." The government claimed that a second terrorist attack that year was prevented after the government discovered it was being coordinated through Telegram chats.
[...] In the end, the ECHR concluded that the Telegram user's rights had been violated, partly due to privacy advocates and international reports that corroborated Telegram's position that complying with the FSB's disclosure order would force changes impacting all its users.
Originally spotted on Schneier on Security.
Ruling: CASE OF PODCHASOV v. RUSSIA, https://hudoc.echr.coe.int/eng/?i=001-230854 (javascript required)
Related: There is No 'Going Dark:' Law Enforcement Spent Months Intercepting, Reading Encrypted Message
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 26, @04:33AM
I thought the French were all about freedom and stuff. Here they are imprisoning someone for enabling people to express themselves. Break out the gibbets and guillotiens!
