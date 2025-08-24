from the find-an-associate-to-help-you-with-that dept.
Axios reports: locked up items are driving frustrated consumers to shop online more.
Locking up merchandise at drugstores and discount retailers hasn't curbed retail theft but is driving frustrated consumers to shop online more, retail experts tell Axios. Retail crime is eating into retailers' profits and high theft rates are also leading to a rise in store closures. Secured cases can cause sales to drop 15% to 25%, Joe Budano, CEO of anti-theft technology company Indyme, previously told Axios. Barricading everything from razors to laundry detergent has largely backfired and broken shopping in America, Bloomberg reports.
Aisles full of locked plexiglass cases are common at many CVS and Walgreens stores where consumers have to wait for an employee to unlock them. Target, Walmart, Dollar General and other retailers have also pulled back on self-checkout to deter shoplifting. "Locking up products worsens the shopping experience, and it makes things inconvenient and difficult," GlobalData retail analyst Neil Saunders said, adding it pushes shoppers to other retailers or to move purchases online.
Driving the news: Manmohan Mahajan, Walgreens global chief financial officer, said in a June earnings call that the retailer was experiencing "higher levels of shrink." Amazon CEO Andy Jassy spoke of the "speed and ease" of ordering online versus walking into pharmacies on a call with investors last week. "It's a pretty tough experience with how much is locked behind cabinets, where you have to press a button to get somebody to come out and open the cabinets for you," Jassy said.
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Sunday August 25, @10:51PM
Drink vending machines are popular. Especially so in Japan.
Ya know what I want?
Give me a vending machine with everything in it. I click the things that I want, and out they pop. A store-size vending machine (or, honestly, you could get it down to a convenience-store size machine with *all* the stock of a whole size store).
I don't have to walk back and forth across the store. I don't have to search the shelf for the last one. I don't have to deal with people's crying assholes, I don't have to deal with employees to unlock cabinets, I don't have to deal with items being in the wrong place, mis-priced, etc etc etc. Just give me a (large) vending machine. It's like online shopping, but right there!
We've had thought-experiments about a McDonalds burger vending machine for a while, we really need to move to store vending machines. The Amazon warehouse has been automated with machines that lift and bring shelves to pickers, lets just have a puzzle of conveyor belts and bins to move items from a storage space to the shopper.