from the half-spacesuit-will-travel dept.
There's a Problem With Rescuing the Stranded Astronauts: SpaceX and Boeing Spacesuits Aren't Compatible
While NASA and Boeing maintain that Starliner is ready to take the two crew members down to the surface in the case of an emergency — despite the possibility of several thrusters malfunctioning — even alternative rideshare options could expose Williams and Wilmore to considerable risks.
For one, Starliner's spacesuits aren't compatible with those used on board SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. That means if the pair were to return on board the SpaceX capsule currently docked to the station, which is one rescue plan under consideration by NASA, they'd be flying without wearing a suit, as NASA confirmed during a teleconference call last week — an unfortunate reality for the space agency that will likely factor into its upcoming decision.
While "launch and entry" or intravehicular (IVA) spacesuits, unlike extravehicular activity (EVA) suits, are worn as a precaution inside spacecraft in case of cabin pressure loss, they could still prove life-saving if an emergency were to occur. They can also help with temperature regulation, and in some cases collect data and pass it on to the spacecraft's software.
[....] Even if Williams and Wilmore were to be loaded into an already fully occupied Crew-8 Crew Dragon, and they somehow had suits ready, Krishna explained, the capsule is only configured for four passengers, despite originally being designed to be occupied by a crew of seven. That means their suits wouldn't have anywhere to plug in anyway.
Fortunately, NASA has an entirely separate option to get the two astronauts back down to the ground: SpaceX's upcoming Crew-9 mission, which could be launched with just two, not four, crew members to make space for Williams and Wilmore, allowing them to return sometime in February.
Boeing should build it to be as safe as their aircraft.
(Score: 3, Informative) by EJ on Monday August 26, @05:30PM (1 child)
A window blowing out in space is not survivable.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
(Score: 3, Funny) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 26, @05:33PM
That's just the older aircraft... the new ones almost never blow out.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 26, @05:32PM (3 children)
Or, rather, incredible lack of foresight.
Was the SpaceX capsule docked at the ISS before Starliner launched? Even if it were, was the possibility of a Starliner empty return not considered?
>That means if the pair were to return on board the SpaceX capsule currently docked to the station, which is one rescue plan under consideration by NASA, they'd be flying without wearing a suit
So... nobody thought to pack spare suits for this eventuality? On Starliner or any other shipment of tons of supplies to ISS in the recent past?
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Monday August 26, @05:55PM (1 child)
Considering that the ill-fated Apollo 13 happened over 50 years ago and they just barely were able to bring the crew back home safely, you'd think they wouldn't be making incompatible suits.
Serious question, is there an actual valid reason for those not being compatible when it appears that these aren't even for use outside of the crewed portions of the vehicles?I do get that technology advances, but the life support needs haven't really changed appreciably since the beginning of the space race. Was there really a need to have the pressure, air and heating systems not just use the same interconnections that the other companies are using?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 26, @06:07PM
Profit
You have to maximize value, everything else is ancillary
Remember, to catch an MBA, you have to think like an MBA
Oh, and patents/copyright on the connectors don't help
(Score: 3, Informative) by Spamalope on Monday August 26, @05:58PM
There is no 'extra' capacity on resupply launches. Something needed doesn't go to add something. Every kg is 'spensive.
You could standardize the suits, but that'd prevent iteration and forward movement. We're at a point where some competition and trialing new designs is appropriate as the defense contractor companies are now political pork entities more than anything else. (The company named Boeing is really Douglas and those guys are doing the Wall Street vulture thing just like they did with Douglas)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 26, @05:43PM (7 children)
Are they saying that SpaceX isn't agile enough to ready a "rescue" mission in a couple of months? Can't they modify their schedule at all and add an extra flight before Christmas?? Or what, too expensive?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday August 26, @05:51PM (5 children)
I wonder what the restrictions on the spacesuits are? That might be the non-agile part?
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Monday August 26, @05:57PM (3 children)
Normally, I'd point out that getting clothes up there shouldn't take that long these days, but I'm curious about whether there are any available that are a close enough fit to serve the purpose that could be loaded up on whatever the next flight up there is.
It makes it feel even stupider that they aren't using a standardized set of connections between the suit and the vehicle if that's the issue.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday August 26, @06:12PM (2 children)
Which standard should be standard?
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Monday August 26, @06:21PM
In terms of the hoses and electrical connections. A suit being not quite the right fit is probably less of an issue here for anybody that isn't actually operating the controls. It wouldn't be ideal, but I'm sure they could make one that would work in a pinch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 26, @06:24PM
MIL-DTL-38999
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 26, @06:21PM
Hell, they could put 'em in a hazmat suit, it only was to withstand 3psi of pure O2...
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Monday August 26, @06:26PM
No problem.
The suits are custom made/fitted. You can't put on another person's suit. Just bring them down so they can be fitted with a suit and they'll send the suits right up. Oh... wait... that's a problem isn't it.
If this were life and death, they could be brought down on the Boeing capsule (with risk).
It's not, it's a scheduling, cost and risk balance now.
They could return on Crew-8 with different risk possibly not better than the Boeing. They've checked and have supplies to last until Crew-9 so long as that mission brings two fewer people. That'd make up for the supplies used, and give return room.
So... they been weighing the balance, aren't forced into anything and can make do without a separate launch so long as they adjust plans so that's what they're doing.
The only story here is that the Boeing capsule isn't as finished as it should be. (no autonomous return coding ready for example) It's also got teething issues that wouldn't be remarkable except for the cost, apparent corner cutting and apparent management for fleecing not engineering by the Douglas execs running Boeing. That said, they're in a strong political position as a sole supplier for military aviation so I expect them to do just fine via DC maneuvering.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday August 26, @06:10PM
Couldn't they just send a few SpaceX spacesuits up with the next rocket. Then they can change spacesuits before boarding the craft home? Still it seems like a pretty big oversight in not having compatible clothing or protective gear between brands.
But it seems that "new" spacesuits being SpaceX or NASA or someone else they did make a lot of effort in that they should look cool in images and that was apparently a big priority. They didn't want them to look like giant space-man-babies-with-diapers but sexy Star Trek people. I'm almost surprised they didn't incorporate a built in six-pack abs in the suit and a little selfistick so they could tweet images of themselves live on X. Perhaps that is the incompatibility, Elon included X in his suits while Boeing/NASA went some other route.
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-52787365 [bbc.com]
Good to have priorities.
https://www.nasa.gov/humans-in-space/spacesuit-for-nasas-artemis-iii-moon-surface-mission-debuts/ [nasa.gov]
https://www.space.com/spacex-spacesuits-five-star-astronaut-review.html [space.com]