From the "everything is ruined by advertising" comes this gem: https://www.vodxs.com/

Now some fool's decided to mount advertising screens to the tops of washroom faucets, because, well, I guess you got nothing better to do while washing your hands than look at a stupid ad at the same time.

How long do you think these will last in the real world before the users break the screens so they no longer have to look at the stupid ads?

I cannot imagine these lasting long in many public places. Perhaps in an office building or somewhere similar but elsewhere I would imagine their life will be measured in days. They will have to be powered so now each faucet will have to be wired up - never a good idea where water is involved. So what is the financial incentive for the place where they will be installed. Will somebody else will be getting free advertising from something that the installer has had to pay for? Who pays for their running costs? Does the manufacturer pay for the installation and upkeep? If so, how do they see this making them money?