Story: https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=24/08/25/0733206

Pavel Durov will appear in a French court today where some sources expect him to be charged. A warrant has also been issued for the arrest of his brother, Nikolai. Both warrants were issued in March of this year.

Latest Comment: https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=61880&page=1&cid=1370342#commentwrap

Please continue commenting on the original story. This item will not accept comments.