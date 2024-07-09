Over the past few decades, scientists have generated a pile of evidence suggesting that a diet rich in saturated fats is enough to cause heart diseases. Besides other problems like diabetes and atherosclerosis, saturated fats have also been linked to life-threatening arrhythmias.

Interestingly, based on animal and human studies, certain omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids seem to have beneficial effects on cardiovascular health. In particular, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), which is found in fish oil, not only has vasodilator and antiplatelet effects, but can even help prevent atrial fibrillation and other arrythmias. Despite EPA being readily available as a dietary supplement, the effect of EPA on cardiomyocytes and their underlying mechanisms of action are not fully understood.

In a recent study published online in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, a research team from Japan set out to bridge this knowledge gap. Led by Associate Professor Masaki Morishima from Kindai University, they investigated the role of EPA in inducing long-term electrical changes in cultured mouse cardiomyocytes using a variety of bioanalytical techniques. Their research article was co-authored by Dr. Katsushige Ono from Oita University and Dr. Kazuki Horikawa from Tokushima University.

The main focus of this work was on how an oleic acid/palmitic acid mixture (OAPA), two well-studied saturated fats, impact calcium homeostasis in cardiomyocytes by affecting Ca2+ ion channels, and whether EPA can rescue these changes and restore normal functioning.

[...] Put together, this study has shed some much needed light on the underlying mechanisms by which EPA could bolster heart health. “Although there are techniques and drugs to control arrythmias, methods to prevent them have not been established,” remarks Dr. Morishima. Adding further, she states, “The results of our study suggest that EPA has a protective effect on cardiomyocytes by normalizing abnormalities caused by the intake of excessive amounts of saturated fatty acids, which occurs in high-fat diets.”

The team envisions that these findings will pave the way for smarter dietary choices and new health guidelines. “While research on nutrients and disease prevention can take a long time, studies like ours lay the groundwork for practical nutritional strategies that could seamlessly fit into everyday diet,” concludes Dr. Morishima, hoping for a healthier future.