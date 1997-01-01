It is with great sadness that I find myself penning the hardest news post I've ever needed to write here at AnandTech. After over 27 years of covering the wide – and wild – word of computing hardware, today is AnandTech's final day of publication.

For better or worse, we've reached the end of a long journey – one that started with a review of an AMD processor, and has ended with the review of an AMD processor. It's fittingly poetic, but it is also a testament to the fact that we've spent the last 27 years doing what we love, covering the chips that are the lifeblood of the computing industry.

A lot of things have changed in the last quarter-century – in 1997 NVIDIA had yet to even coin the term "GPU" – and we've been fortunate to watch the world of hardware continue to evolve over the time period. We've gone from boxy desktop computers and laptops that today we'd charitably classify as portable desktops, to pocket computers where even the cheapest budget device puts the fastest PC of 1997 to shame.

The years have also brought some monumental changes to the world of publishing. AnandTech was hardly the first hardware enthusiast website, nor will we be the last. But we were fortunate to thrive in the past couple of decades, when so many of our peers did not, thanks to a combination of hard work, strategic investments in people and products, even more hard work, and the support of our many friends, colleagues, and readers.

Still, few things last forever, and the market for written tech journalism is not what it once was – nor will it ever be again. So, the time has come for AnandTech to wrap up its work, and let the next generation of tech journalists take their place within the zeitgeist.

[...] And while the AnandTech staff is riding off into the sunset, I am happy to report that the site itself won't be going anywhere for a while. Our publisher, Future PLC, will be keeping the AnandTech website and its many articles live indefinitely. So that all of the content we've created over the years remains accessible and citable. Even without new articles to add to the collection, I expect that many of the things we've written over the past couple of decades will remain relevant for years to come – and remain accessible just as long.