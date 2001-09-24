Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Malicious hackers are exploiting a critical vulnerability in a widely used security camera to spread Mirai, a family of malware that wrangles infected Internet of Things devices into large networks for use in attacks that take down websites and other Internet-connected devices.
The attacks target the AVM1203, a surveillance device from Taiwan-based manufacturer AVTECH, network security provider Akamai said Wednesday. Unknown attackers have been exploiting a 5-year-old vulnerability since March. The zero-day vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-7029, is easy to exploit and allows attackers to execute malicious code. The AVM1203 is no longer sold or supported, so no update is available to fix the critical zero-day.
Kyle Lefton, a security researcher with Akamai’s Security Intelligence and Response Team, said in an email that it has observed the threat actor behind the attacks perform DDoS attacks against “various organizations,” which he didn’t name or describe further. So far, the team hasn’t seen any indication the threat actors are monitoring video feeds or using the infected cameras for other purposes.
Akamai detected the activity using a “honeypot” of devices that mimic the cameras on the open Internet to observe any attacks that target them. The technique doesn’t allow the researchers to measure the botnet's size. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned of the vulnerability earlier this month.
The technique, however, has allowed Akamai to capture the code used to compromise the devices. It targets a vulnerability that has been known since at least 2019 when exploit code became public. The zero-day resides in the “brightness argument in the ‘action=’ parameter” and allows for command injection, researchers wrote. The zero-day, discovered by Akamai researcher Aline Eliovich, wasn’t formally recognized until this month, with the publishing of CVE-2024-7029.
[...] This vulnerability was originally discovered by examining our honeypot logs.
The vulnerability lies in the brightness function within the file /cgi-bin/supervisor/Factory.cgi.
In the exploit examples we observed, essentially what happened is this: The exploit of this vulnerability allows an attacker to execute remote code on a target system.
Figure 3 is an example of a threat actor exploiting this flaw to download and run a JavaScript file to fetch and load their main malware payload. Similar to many other botnets, this one is also spreading a variant of Mirai malware to its targets.
In this instance, the botnet is likely using the Corona Mirai variant, which has been referenced by other vendors as early as 2020 in relation to the COVID-19 virus.
Upon execution, the malware connects to a large number of hosts through Telnet on ports 23, 2323, and 37215. It also prints the string “Corona” to the console on an infected host (Figure 4).
Static analysis of the strings in the malware samples shows targeting of the path /ctrlt/DeviceUpgrade_1 in an attempt to exploit Huawei devices affected by CVE-2017-17215. The samples have two hard-coded command and control IP addresses, one of which is part of the CVE-2017-17215 exploit code:
The botnet also targeted several other vulnerabilities including a Hadoop YARN RCE, CVE-2014-8361, and CVE-2017-17215. We have observed these vulnerabilities exploited in the wild several times, and they continue to be successful.
Given that this camera model is no longer supported, the best course of action for anyone using one is to replace it. As with all Internet-connected devices, IoT devices should never be accessible using the default credentials that shipped with them.