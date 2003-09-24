The saga of the misadventures of Boeing's Starliner in space is far from over, even as the spacecraft is scheduled to return soon to Earth without its crew.

This time, NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore noticed some 'strange noises' coming from a speaker inside it.

Ars Technica reported:

"'I've got a question about Starliner', Wilmore radioed down to Mission Control, at Johnson Space Center in Houston. 'There's a strange noise coming through the speaker ... I don't know what's making it'."

Butch was not sure whether there was some problem in the connection between the station and the spacecraft that was causing the noise.

He asked Houston to listen to the audio inside the spacecraft.

"Wilmore, apparently floating in Starliner, then put his microphone up to the speaker inside Starliner. Shortly thereafter, there was an audible pinging that was quite distinctive. 'Alright Butch, that one came through', Mission control radioed up to Wilmore. 'It was kind of like a pulsing noise, almost like a sonar ping'.

'I'll do it one more time, and I'll let y'all scratch your heads and see if you can figure out what's going on', Wilmore replied. The odd, sonar-like audio then repeated itself. 'Alright, over to you. Call us if you figure it out'."

The sonar-like noises most likely have a benign cause, and Butch did not seem worried.