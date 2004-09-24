Kim Dotcom, founder of the once wildly popular file-sharing website Megaupload, lost a 12-year fight this week to halt his deportation from New Zealand to the U.S. on charges of copyright infringement, money laundering and racketeering.

According to New Zealand's Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith, the date for the extradition was not set, and Goldsmith said Dotcom would be allowed "a short period of time to consider and take advice" on the decision. "Don't worry I have a plan," Dotcom posted on X this week.

The saga stretches to the 2012 arrest of Dotcom in a dramatic raid on his Auckland mansion, along with other company officers. Prosecutors said Megaupload raked in at least $175 million — mainly from people who used the site to illegally download songs, television shows and movies — before the FBI shut it down earlier that year.

Dotcom has fought the order for years — lambasting the investigation and arrests — but in 2021 New Zealand's Supreme Court ruled that Dotcom and two other men could be extradited. It remained up to the country's Justice Minister to decide if the extradition should proceed.