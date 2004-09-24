A pioneering study titled "Causal effect of video gaming on mental well-being in Japan 2020-2022," published in Nature Human Behaviour, has conducted the most comprehensive investigation to date on the causal relationship between video gaming and mental well-being. This research, the first to demonstrate this relationship using real-life data, challenges commonly held views about the effects of gaming.

The study found substantial improvements in mental well-being: owning a Nintendo Switch improved mental health by 0.60 standard deviations, while owning a PlayStation 5 improved it by 0.12 standard deviations. Additionally, PlayStation 5 ownership increased life satisfaction by 0.23 standard deviations.

"Our findings challenge common stereotypes about gaming being harmful or merely providing temporary euphoria," said lead author Hiroyuki Egami, PhD., Assistant Professor at Nihon University. "We've shown that gaming can improve mental health and life satisfaction across a broad spectrum of individuals."

Egami further explained, "Many earlier studies drew conclusions from correlational analysis with observational data, which can't distinguish between cause and effect. Our natural experimental design allows us to confidently say that gaming actually leads to improved well-being, rather than just being associated with it."

[...] Notably, the study found that while the PlayStation 5 offered relatively smaller psychological benefits for children, the Nintendo Switch provided larger psychological benefits. These findings question the stereotype that games are universally harmful to children and emphasize the importance of considering the multifaceted nature of gaming, including platforms, genres, and playing styles, in research and policymaking.