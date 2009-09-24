"We will review the data and determine the next steps for the program," says Boeing's Starliner manager:
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft sailed to a smooth landing in the New Mexico desert Friday night, an auspicious end to an otherwise disappointing three-month test flight that left the capsule's two-person crew stuck in orbit until next year.
Cushioned by airbags, the Boeing crew capsule descended under three parachutes toward an on-target landing at 10:01 pm local time Friday (12:01 am EDT Saturday) at White Sands Space Harbor, New Mexico. From the outside, the landing appeared just as it would have if the spacecraft brought home NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who became the first people to launch on a Starliner capsule on June 5.
But Starliner's cockpit was empty as it flew back to Earth Friday night. Last month, NASA managers decided to keep Wilmore and Williams on the International Space Station (ISS) until next year after agency officials determined it was too risky for the astronauts to return to the ground on Boeing's spaceship. Instead of coming home on Starliner, Wilmore and Williams will fly back to Earth on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft in February. NASA has incorporated the Starliner duo into the space station's long-term crew.
[...] After streaking through the atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean and Mexico, Starliner deployed three main parachutes to slow its descent, then a ring of six airbags inflated around the bottom of the spacecraft to dampen the jolt of touchdown. This was the third time a Starliner capsule has flown in space, and the second time the spacecraft fell short of achieving all of its objectives.
"I'm happy to report Starliner did really well today in the undock, deorbit, and landing sequence," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's commercial crew program, which manages a contract worth up to $4.6 billion for Boeing to develop, test, and fly a series of Starliner crew missions to the ISS.
While officials were pleased with Starliner's landing, the celebration was tinged with disappointment.
[...] Boeing's Starliner managers insisted the ship was safe to bring the astronauts home. It might be tempting to conclude the successful landing Friday night vindicated Boeing's views on the thruster problems. However, the spacecraft's propulsion system, provided by Aerojet Rocketdyne, clearly did not work as intended during the flight. NASA had the option of bringing Wilmore and Williams back to Earth on a different, flight-proven spacecraft, so they took it.
[...] As Starliner approached the space station in June, five of 28 control thrusters on Starliner's service module failed, forcing Wilmore to take manual control as ground teams sorted out the problem. Eventually, engineers recovered four of the five thrusters, but NASA's decision makers were unable to convince themselves the same problem wouldn't reappear, or get worse, when the spacecraft departed the space station and headed for reentry and landing.
Engineers later determined the control jets lost thrust due to overheating, which can cause Teflon seals in valves to swell and deform, starving the thrusters of propellant. Telemetry data beamed back to the mission controllers from Starliner showed higher-than-expected temperatures on two of the service module thrusters during the flight back to Earth Friday night, but they continued working.
[...] The overheating thrusters are located inside four doghouse-shaped propulsion pods around the perimeter of Starliner's service module. It turns out the doghouses retain heat like a thermos—something NASA and Boeing didn't fully appreciate before this mission—and the thrusters don't have time to cool down when the spacecraft fires its control jets in rapid pulses. It might help if Boeing removes some of the insulating thermal blankets from the doghouses, Stich said.
The easiest method of resolving the problem of Starliner's overheating thrusters would be to change the rate and duration of thruster firings.
"What we would like to do is try not to change the thruster. I think that is the best path," Stich said. "There thrusters have shown resilience and have shown that they perform well, as long as we keep their temperatures down and don't fire them in a manner that causes the temperatures to go up."
There's one thing from this summer's test flight that might, counterintuitively, help NASA certify the Starliner spacecraft to begin operational flights with its next mission. Rather than staying at the space station for eight days, Starliner remained docked at the research lab for three months, half of the duration of a full-up crew rotation flight. Despite the setbacks, Stich estimated the test flight achieved about 85 to 90 percent of its objectives.
"There's a lot of learning that happens in that three months that is invaluable for an increment mission," Stich said. "So, in some ways, the mission overachieved some objectives, in terms of being there for extra time. Not having the crew onboard, obviously, there are some things that we lack in terms of Butch and Suni's test pilot expertise, and how the vehicle performed, what they saw in the cockpit. We won't have that data, but we still have the wealth of data from the spacecraft itself, so that will go toward the mission objectives and the certification."
(Score: 1, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 10, @01:38PM
"Hey, Elon, you guys are going to bring our stranded astronauts home, aren't you?"
"Well, yeah, I'm still thinking about that one. They actually seem to be enjoying themselves up there. Maybe they'd prefer to hitch a ride on my rocket to Mars?"
"Uhhhh, no, Elon, I don't think they want to wait that long for a ride."
"But, they could set some really cool records, for first woman in space for more then ten years, and first man to Mars, and more."
"No, Elon, I don't think either of them wants to be the first man or the first woman to die of old age in space."
