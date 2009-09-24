Stories
The Beginnings of FM Radio Broadcasting

posted by janrinok on Tuesday September 10, @06:13PM   Printer-friendly
owl writes:

http://www.theradiohistorian.org/fm/fm.html

Before FM, There was APEX

In the early and mid-1930s, radio communication was confined to the Low [or Long] Waves (100-500 kHz), Medium Waves (500-1500 kHz), and the Short Waves (1,500 to 30,000 kHz). The frequencies above that, referred to as the "ultra-high frequencies", were truly the "Wild West" of radio. It was a place for experimentation and a possible home to future radio services. Commercial broadcasting to the public took place entirely on the standard broadcast band (540-1600 kHz), but it was affected by a number of defects that annoyed the public – natural and man-made static, local and skip interference, atmospheric fading, and limited fidelity. Starting about 1932, a number of brave and daring broadcasters sought permission from the FCC to conduct experiments in the Ultra-Short Waves in an attempt to find solutions to these problems. In particular, these experimental stations wanted to transmit wideband, high fidelity audio. Amplitude modulation, the only known method of transmitting audio at the time, was the method utilized on these so-called "Apex" stations. Experimental licenses were being issued for up to 1,000 watts on frequencies at 25-26 MHz and 42 MHz. By 1939, these Apex stations were operating in 34 U.S. cities in 22 states They suffered less skip interference than standard AM stations, but static was still a problem.

At the same time that these Apex broadcasters were gaining a foothold in the upper frontiers of the radio spectrum, an entirely new type of radio service was also being demonstrated - one that was destined to cause Apex AM to become obsolete. That service was called Frequency Modulation, or FM.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @06:45PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @06:45PM (#1372062)

    ... in 1933, Armstrong brought about an even more revolutionary change in the broadcasting business: FM radio.

    In spite of these brilliant technical achievements, Armstrong saw little financial benefit from his inventions. Many of his ideas were plundered by unscrupulous people [damninteresting.com], a trend which ultimately led to Armstrong’s tragic and premature death.

    Tesla also was robbed [elon.edu]

    Tesla was granted the first U.S. patent on radio-related equipment in 1900, but in 1904 the U.S. Patent Office awarded Marconi a patent for the invention of radio, possibly due to his fame and connections.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @06:47PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @06:47PM (#1372063)

    Some big lobbying involved in the early days of FM. The link makes great reading, thanks! Here's a sample,

    The new 88-108 MHz band did not enjoy the long-range propagation of the old 42-50 MHz band, and three times the transmitter power was required for the same coverage. In addition to this setback, the FCC further hindered FM by accepting a CBS proposal to reduce allowable transmitter powers, limiting coverage to single markets instead of entire regions (conveniently hampering the possibility for regional off-air networks.) It also allowed combined AM/FM operations to fully duplicate AM their programming on FM. This had the result of eliminating most separate FM programming – and took away a major incentive for the public to purchase FM sets. These three moves by the FCC combined to deal a serious setback to FM – one that it would take 20 years to recover from.

