Wars of necessity spawn weapons innovation as each side tries to counter the other's tactics and punch through defenses. For instance—as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has made drone warfare real, both sides have developed ways to bring down drones more easily. One recent Ukrainian innovation has been building counter-drone ramming drones that literally knock Russian drones from the sky.

In the case of the trench warfare that currently dominates the Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainians have another new tactic: dragon's fire. Delivered by drone.

This drone type is allegedly called "Dragon" and is said to feature thermite, a mixture of metal powder (usually aluminum) and metal oxide (in this case, said to be iron). When a thermite mixture is ignited, it undergoes a redox reaction that releases an enormous amount of heat energy and can burn anywhere.

Update, Sept. 5: WarTranslated, an X account that posts translations into English from Russian-speaking Telegram channels, has just posted a Russian writer's thoughts about the new drones. The Dragon drones' "effectiveness now looks much higher than in the initial videos," the writer says, adding that they are "capable of burning out vegetation (grass, bushes, trees with foliage) in a short period of time. This will open up the enemy's view of camouflaged positions, which will deprive the defending units of property and ammunition, and the assault groups concentrated for the attack of the element of surprise."