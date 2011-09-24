Stories
Ford Seeks Patent for Tech that Listens to Driver Conversations to Serve Ads

posted by hubie on Thursday September 12, @03:28AM   Printer-friendly
owl writes:

https://therecord.media/ford-patent-application-in-vehicle-listening-advertising

Ford Motor Company is seeking a patent for technology that would allow it to tailor in-car advertising by listening to conversations among vehicle occupants, as well as by analyzing a car's historical location and other data, according to a patent application published late last month.

"In one example, the controller may monitor user dialogue to detect when individuals are in a conversation," the patent application says. "The conversations can be parsed for keywords or phrases that may indicate where the occupants are traveling to."

The tech — labeled as "in-vehicle advertisement presentation" — will determine where a car is located, how fast it is traveling, what type of road it is driving on and whether it is in traffic. It also will predict routes, speeds and destinations to customize ads to drivers, the application said.

The system could pull data from "audio signals within the vehicle and/or historical user data, selecting a number of the advertisements to present to the user during the trip," the patent application said.

