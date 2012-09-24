The RX 7800M is a powerful mobile GPU for gaming notebooks.

AMD has officially debuted its sixth discrete GPU in its mobile RX 7000 lineup, the RX 7800M. The new GPU is AMD's second mobile RDNA 3 GPU to arrive with a chipset-style architecture and is the runner-up to the flagship RX 7900M.

The RX 7800M is armed with 60 RDNA 3 compute units, 96 ROPS, 3,840 stream processors, 48MB of Infinity Cache, and a game clock of 2,145MHz. Bus width was not mentioned, but we suspect it is using a 192-bit interface. Memory bandwidth is rated at up to 432GB/s, memory capacity is 12GB, and GDDR6 ICs operate at up to 18 Gbps. GPU power consumption is rated at up to 180W.

AMD's new chipset-style mobile GPU is essentially a stripped-down RX 7800 XT operating at lower clock speeds and power consumption combined with lower memory specs from the RX 7700 XT. The GPU's compute unit count also aligns perfectly with the new Sony PS5 Pro's Compute Units, meaning the 7800M most likely would have the same compute power as the PS5 Pro in a theoretical scenario where GPU clocks and power consumption were the same.

We previously discovered that the RX 7800M performs very similarly to AMD’s desktop RX 7700 XT in some vendor-provided benchmarks. This is unsurprising since both GPUs share the same memory configuration, and the GPU’s superior core count configuration offsets the 7700 XT’s low power/clock speed. Compared to Nvidia, the RX 7800M performs faster than its RTX 4070 laptop GPU but is slower than its RTX 4080 mobile counterpart. Performance was also a touch behind Nvidia’s desktop RTX 4070.