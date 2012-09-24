from the Manchester-England-not-Manchester-Michigan dept.
Several sites have covered the dynamic pricing scandal concerning Tickemaster's sales of tickets to the Manchester based English rock band Oasis' reunion tour. Aside from the problems of the monopoly maintained by Ticketmaster, and aside from the problem of ticket scalping which is encouraged by Ticketmaster's business model, the dynamic pricing has come across as price gouging and a possible breach of consumer law. The Competition and Markets Authority is now launching an investigation into if or how much Ticketmaster engaged in unfair, prohibited commercial practices.
Some fans paid more than £350 for tickets with a face value of less than £150, and had to make a split-second decision whether to complete their purchase, as dynamic pricing caused prices to soar during the booking process.
Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert at Which?, said: "It seems extremely unfair that Oasis fans got up early and battled through queues only to find that ticket prices had more than doubled from the originally advertised price.
"Oasis and Ticketmaster should do the right thing and refund fans who may have been misled into paying over the odds for tickets that would have been half the price just hours earlier."
Where have Soylentils been seeing dynamic pricing lately?
This has forced the band to issue a press release distancing the band from Ticketmaster and its practices.
The band released a statement on Wednesday evening denying they were behind the dynamic pricing.
"It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used," said the statement.
It said that "meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band's management" had resulted in an agreement to use dynamic pricing "to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting".
However, "the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations".
Previously:
(2024) We're Entering an AI Price-Fixing Dystopia
(2018) Ticketmaster Plans to Roll Out Facial Recognition. What Could Go Wrong?
(2016) Surge Pricing Arrives in Disney's Magic Kingdom
(2015) How Amazon Tricks you into Thinking it Always has the Lowest Prices
Related Stories
Bill Snyder writes at CIO that if you're a regular Amazon.com customer, you might think prices on the huge retail site never change but you'd be wrong. According to Boomerang Commerce, Amazon is a master of the art of retail pricing, and it carefully monitors the behavior of shoppers and competitors to determine the best times to raise or lower prices. The giant online retailer uses its vast computing resources to monitor and analyze the prices of many thousands of items sold by competitors. Popular items are quickly discounted, while items that are less attractive may actually cost more than they do on rival sites. For example, Amazon listed a 32-inch smart TV for just under $400 in May of last year. The price consistently increased and decreased for six months, and on Black Friday, the huge shopping day right after Thanksgiving, the price plunged to $250. "By testing the TV at various price points, Amazon would have been able to determine the optimum low price that it could use during the peak shopping period," Boomerang says in its report. However, Amazon seems to know, likely by studying billions of shopping transactions, exactly the time of year when many people will buy an item even if the price is high. For instance, the online retailer seemed to know that a lot of people would be buying HDMI cables in the fall and the run-up to Christmas. Boomerang found that a pack of Twisted Veins HDMI cables went from just under $5 in the summer to more than $8 before Christmas.
In a statement, Amazon calls the Boomerang paper “flawed” and says that Amazon is “obsessed” with providing low prices for its consumers. “We do the hard work for [consumers] by scouring prices – both offline and online – in order to make sure we meet or beat the lowest prices out there," says Amazon spokesman Scott Stanzel. So how should this shape your shopping decisions? In some cases, it may not matter; you may be willing to pay for the convenience of having an item shipped to your home or, conversely, to be able to pick it up that afternoon in a store. But if you're really looking to pinch pennies, you should do a lot of comparison shopping or use a site like track if, to make sure you're getting the best deal.
Taking a page from the Uber playbook, Christopher Palmeri writes in Bloomberg that Disney's six parks in Orlando, Florida, and Anaheim, California, are raising the cost to visit its theme parks as much as 20 percent during the busiest times of year and lowering them on typically slow days. Previously, the parks charged the same price for a one-day pass any time of year. "The demand for our theme parks continues to grow, particularly during peak periods," the company said. "In addition to expanding our parks, we are adopting seasonal pricing on our one-day ticket to help better spread visitation throughout the year."
The move is designed to help manage traffic at the parks, which had record visits in the final three months of 2015. Busy days at Disney's amusement parks cause long lines for customers, and even gate closures. Dynamic pricing is meant to financially incentivize customers to choose less-busy days, spread out attendance, and to make as much money as possible on days when the park is historically expected to be full. It is also likely to boost Disney's total revenue since most visitors will pay more for their tickets.
One reason Disney may expect bigger crowds this year is the upcoming Star Wars theme park expansion which includes a virtual reality ride that allows guests to control the Millennium Falcon in an aerial battle with the First Order. "Star Wars is, for lack of a better word ... awesome," said Harrison Ford. "I'm so blessed that I had the opportunity to be a part of it. To walk in these iconic locations. And soon, you'll be able to do that as well. Not in a galaxy far, far away, but in a place close to home."
Concertgoers will soon live in their own personalized version of hell above and beyond the Ticketmaster convenience fee. Live Nation, Ticketmaster's parent company, recently announced a pilot program to ditch tickets in favor of advanced facial recognition technology.
For the pilot, Ticketmaster partnered with Blink Identity, a Texas-based biometric company that previously worked to implement biometric security programs in both Afghanistan and Iraq. The company claims it can make a positive ID in "half a second," even if those being scanned aren't looking directly at its cameras. Once scanned, the system flies through a potential database of tens (or hundreds) of thousands of attendees in an attempt to make a positive ID. Only then will it grant entry to the event.
Replacing physical (or digital) tickets with advanced biometrics systems, as you might have guessed, isn't without its critics.
Source: https://thenextweb.com/insider/2018/05/15/ticketmaster-plans-to-roll-out-facial-recognition-systems-for-events-what-could-go-wrong/
Algorithmic collusion appears to be spreading to more and more industries. And existing laws may not be equipped to stop it:
If you rent your home, there's a good chance your landlord uses RealPage to set your monthly payment. The company describes itself as merely helping landlords set the most profitable price. But a series of lawsuits says it's something else: an AI-enabled price-fixing conspiracy.
The classic image of price-fixing involves the executives of rival companies gathering behind closed doors and secretly agreeing to charge the same inflated price for whatever they're selling. This type of collusion is one of the gravest sins you can commit against a free-market economy; the late Justice Antonin Scalia once called price-fixing the "supreme evil" of antitrust law. Agreeing to fix prices is punishable with up to 10 years in prison and a $100 million fine.
But, as the RealPage example suggests, technology may offer a workaround. Instead of getting together with your rivals and agreeing not to compete on price, you can all independently rely on a third party to set your prices for you. Property owners feed RealPage's "property management software" their data, including unit prices and vacancy rates, and the algorithm—which also knows what competitors are charging—spits out a rent recommendation. If enough landlords use it, the result could look the same as a traditional price-fixing cartel: lockstep price increases instead of price competition, no secret handshake or clandestine meeting needed.
Without price competition, businesses lose their incentive to innovate and lower costs, and consumers get stuck with high prices and no alternatives. Algorithmic price-fixing appears to be spreading to more and more industries. And existing laws may not be equipped to stop it.
In 2017, then–Federal Trade Commission Chair Maureen Ohlhausen gave a speech to antitrust lawyers warning about the rise of algorithmic collusion. "Is it okay for a guy named Bob to collect confidential price strategy information from all the participants in a market and then tell everybody how they should price?" she asked. "If it isn't okay for a guy named Bob to do it, then it probably isn't okay for an algorithm to do it either."
[...] According to the lawsuits, RealPage's clients act more like collaborators than competitors. Landlords hand over highly confidential information to RealPage, and many of them recruit their rivals to use the service. "Those kinds of behaviors raise a big red flag," Maurice Stucke, a law professor at the University of Tennessee and a former antitrust attorney at the Department of Justice, told me. When companies are operating in a highly competitive market, he said, they typically go to great lengths to protect any sensitive information that could give their rivals an edge.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Saturday September 14, @09:13AM
Only after I sent in the above, did I run across a counter example to the gouging in Terence Eden's blog post about negative dynamic pricing [shkspr.mobi] which, although rarely covered, apparently happens:
I've run across only adverse examples where train tickets leap in price with each new query or hotel rooms do likewise. One way around that (for now) has been to keep the initial tab open in the browser and do any additional searching in new tabs and while the prices in the new tabs skyrocket the original tab stays the same.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.