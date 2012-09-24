Bill Snyder writes at CIO that if you're a regular Amazon.com customer, you might think prices on the huge retail site never change but you'd be wrong. According to Boomerang Commerce, Amazon is a master of the art of retail pricing, and it carefully monitors the behavior of shoppers and competitors to determine the best times to raise or lower prices. The giant online retailer uses its vast computing resources to monitor and analyze the prices of many thousands of items sold by competitors. Popular items are quickly discounted, while items that are less attractive may actually cost more than they do on rival sites. For example, Amazon listed a 32-inch smart TV for just under $400 in May of last year. The price consistently increased and decreased for six months, and on Black Friday, the huge shopping day right after Thanksgiving, the price plunged to $250. "By testing the TV at various price points, Amazon would have been able to determine the optimum low price that it could use during the peak shopping period," Boomerang says in its report. However, Amazon seems to know, likely by studying billions of shopping transactions, exactly the time of year when many people will buy an item even if the price is high. For instance, the online retailer seemed to know that a lot of people would be buying HDMI cables in the fall and the run-up to Christmas. Boomerang found that a pack of Twisted Veins HDMI cables went from just under $5 in the summer to more than $8 before Christmas.



In a statement, Amazon calls the Boomerang paper “flawed” and says that Amazon is “obsessed” with providing low prices for its consumers. “We do the hard work for [consumers] by scouring prices – both offline and online – in order to make sure we meet or beat the lowest prices out there," says Amazon spokesman Scott Stanzel. So how should this shape your shopping decisions? In some cases, it may not matter; you may be willing to pay for the convenience of having an item shipped to your home or, conversely, to be able to pick it up that afternoon in a store. But if you're really looking to pinch pennies, you should do a lot of comparison shopping or use a site like track if, to make sure you're getting the best deal.