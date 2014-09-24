Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

PC Floppy Copy Protection: Softguard Superlok

posted by hubie on Sunday September 15, @07:35AM   Printer-friendly
Digital Liberty

owl writes:

https://martypc.blogspot.com/2024/08/pc-floppy-copy-protection-softguard.html

Softguard Systems was founded by Joseph Diodati, Paul Sachse and Ken Williams in 1983¹. The company went public in 1984, and by 1985 was one of the industry leaders in copy protection technology, although they produced a few other unrelated products as well.

Advertisements for their copy-protection product, SUPERLoK, were commonly seen in the classified sections of publications such as InfoWorld and PC Magazine.

The original Superlok product required professional disk duplication to lay down the requisite copy protection track. Eventually, Softguard would produce the "SUPERLoK KIT," which was writable with a standard PC floppy controller. An advertisement for the Kit can be seen above, left. The Kit version was aimed at smaller developers on a budget, and did not offer the same level of protection. This article will focus on the original Superlok product.

Original Submission


«  AI Solves the 'Cocktail Party Problem' and Proves Useful in Court
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
PC Floppy Copy Protection: Softguard Superlok | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.