Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The US government has noticed the potentially negative effects of generative AI on areas like journalism and content creation. Senator Amy Klobuchar, along with seven Democrat colleagues, urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Justice Department to probe generative AI products like ChatGPT for potential antitrust violations, they wrote in a press release.
"Recently, multiple dominant online platforms have introduced new generative AI features that answer user queries by summarizing, or, in some cases, merely regurgitating online content from other sources or platforms," the letter states. "The introduction of these new generative AI features further threatens the ability of journalists and other content creators to earn compensation for their vital work."
The lawmakers went on to note that traditional search results lead users to publishers' websites while AI-generated summaries keep the users on the search platform "where that platform alone can profit from the user's attention through advertising and data collection."
These products also have significant competitive consequences that distort markets for content. When a generative AI feature answers a query directly, it often forces the content creator—whose content has been relegated to a lower position on the user interface—to compete with content generated from their own work.
The fact that AI may be scraping news sites and then not even directing users to the original source could be a form of "exclusionary conduct or an unfair method of competition in violation of antitrust laws," the lawmakers concluded. (That's on top being a potential violation of copyright laws, but that's another legal battle altogether.)
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday September 15, @12:51PM
I for one have a rule to never take whatever the search engine wants to push on me, be it the first search results - or even the first page of search results more often than not these days - or the pre-chewed answer.
For instance, if I want to convert some amount of money into another currency, the search engine will provide the answer. But I make the effort of scrolling down the one of the non-sponsored links and click on it to visit a 3rd party currently converter site.
I also do the same for flight, hotel rooms or taxi rides, with a real added value: whatever the search engine returns probably isn't the best deal anyway. So it pays to do some scrolling even if you don't want to.
And naturally, I don't use a search engine as a calculator, or to convert trivial units: I reach for the calculator for that - the real one or the one on my computer.
Of course, AI answers fall into the same category: the search engine can fuck right off. I'm not interested automated garbage generators puking out someone else's content. I make the effort to get the information directly from that someone else. I feel it is the decent thing to do, even if the pre-chewed answer is sometimes more convenient - though it rarely is.
Fortunately, at least in the case of Google, you can turn off the AI shit [arstechnica.com] and at least you can feel a bit better knowing that your search query didn't waste more of the Earth's resources than it used to before the blight of AI descended upon us. Also, it's worth mentioning that there are plenty of Firefox extensions that offer the udm=14 trick, so you don't have to do it manually.