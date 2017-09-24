from the just-like-frozen-concentrated-orange-juice dept.
The availability of large datasets which are used to train LLMs enabled their rapid development. Intense competition among organizations has made open-sourcing LLMs an attractive strategy that's leveled the competitive field:
Large Language Models (LLMs) have not only fascinated technologists and researchers but have also captivated the general public. Leading the charge, OpenAI ChatGPT has inspired the release of numerous open-source models. In this post, I explore the dynamics that are driving the commoditization of LLMs.
Low switching costs are a key factor supporting the commoditization of Large Language Models (LLMs). The simplicity of transitioning from one LLM to another is largely due to the use of a common language (English) for queries. This uniformity allows for minimal cost when switching, akin to navigating between different e-commerce websites. While LLM providers might use various APIs, these differences are not substantial enough to significantly raise switching costs.
In contrast, transitioning between different database systems involves considerable expense and complexity. It requires migrating data, updating configurations, managing traffic shifts, adapting to different query languages or dialects, and addressing performance issues. Adding long-term memory [4] to LLMs could increase their value to businesses at the cost of making it more expensive to switch providers. However, for uses that require only the basic functions of LLMs and do not need memory, the costs associated with switching remain minimal.
[...] Open source models like Llama and Mistral allow multiple infrastructure providers to enter the market, enhancing competition and lowering the cost of AI services. These models also benefit from community-driven improvements, which in turn benefits the organizations that originally developed them.
Furthermore, open source LLMs serve as a foundation for future research, making experimentation more affordable and reducing the potential for differentiation among competing products. This mirrors the impact of Linux in the server industry, where its rise enabled a variety of providers to offer standardized server solutions at reduced costs, thereby commoditizing server technology.
- Google "We Have No Moat, and Neither Does OpenAI"
- Meta's AI Research Head Wants Open Source Licensing to Change
Interesting article relating to Google/OpenAI vs. Open Source for LLMs
Leaked Internal Google Document Claims Open Source AI Will Outcompete Google and OpenAI:
The text below is a very recent leaked document, which was shared by an anonymous individual on a public Discord server who has granted permission for its republication. It originates from a researcher within Google. We have verified its authenticity. The only modifications are formatting and removing links to internal web pages. The document is only the opinion of a Google employee, not the entire firm. We do not agree with what is written below, nor do other researchers we asked, but we will publish our opinions on this in a separate piece for subscribers. We simply are a vessel to share this document which raises some very interesting points.
We've done a lot of looking over our shoulders at OpenAI. Who will cross the next milestone? What will the next move be?
But the uncomfortable truth is, we aren't positioned to win this arms race and neither is OpenAI. While we've been squabbling, a third faction has been quietly eating our lunch.
I'm talking, of course, about open source. Plainly put, they are lapping us. Things we consider "major open problems" are solved and in people's hands today. Just to name a few:
LLMs on a Phone: People are running foundation models on a Pixel 6 at 5 tokens / sec.
Scalable Personal AI: You can finetune a personalized AI on your laptop in an evening.
Responsible Release: This one isn't "solved" so much as "obviated". There are entire websites full of art models with no restrictions whatsoever, and text is not far behind.
Multimodality: The current multimodal ScienceQA SOTA was trained in an hour.
Meta's AI research head wants open source licensing to change:
In July, Meta's Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) center released its large language model Llama 2 relatively openly and for free, a stark contrast to its biggest competitors. But in the world of open-source software, some still see the company's openness with an asterisk.
While Meta's license makes Llama 2 free for many, it's still a limited license that doesn't meet all the requirements of the Open Source Initiative (OSI). As outlined in the OSI's Open Source Definition, open source is more than just sharing some code or research. To be truly open source is to offer free redistribution, access to the source code, allow modifications, and must not be tied to a specific product. Meta's limits include requiring a license fee for any developers with more than 700 million daily users and disallowing other models from training on Llama. IEEE Spectrum wrote researchers from Radboud University in the Netherlands claimed Meta saying Llama 2 is open-source "is misleading," and social media posts questioned how Meta could claim it as open-source.
FAIR lead and Meta vice president for AI research Joelle Pineau is aware of the limits of Meta's openness. But, she argues that it's a necessary balance between the benefits of information-sharing and the potential costs to Meta's business. In an interview with The Verge, Pineau says that even Meta's limited approach to openness has helped its researchers take a more focused approach to its AI projects.
"Being open has internally changed how we approach research, and it drives us not to release anything that isn't very safe and be responsible at the onset," Pineau says.
Meta's AI division has worked on more open projects before
One of Meta's biggest open-source initiatives is PyTorch, a machine learning coding language used to develop generative AI models. The company released PyTorch to the open source community in 2016, and outside developers have been iterating on it ever since. Pineau hopes to foster the same excitement around its generative AI models, particularly since PyTorch "has improved so much" since being open-sourced.
She says that choosing how much to release depends on a few factors, including how safe the code will be in the hands of outside developers.
"How we choose to release our research or the code depends on the maturity of the work," Pineau says. "When we don't know what the harm could be or what the safety of it is, we're careful about releasing the research to a smaller group."
It is important to FAIR that "a diverse set of researchers" gets to see their research for better feedback. It's this same ethos that Meta used when it announced Llama 2's release, creating the narrative that the company believes innovation in generative AI has to be collaborative.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday September 19, @02:10AM
The AI brainwashing has been so relentless for so many months that I think it's fair to say at this point that the general public is sick to the back teeth of hearing about it, universally worried about the disinformation and fakery it's spreading, enshittification of all public and private services, excessive energy usage by Big Tech driiving the cost of energy up for ordinary folks trying to pay utility bills to do real, important things like heating their homes, and most importantly, that it's coming for their jobs.
My feeling is rather that AI is reviving Luddism in the most spectacular and unexpected fashion since 1816. All my life, Luddite was an insult thrown at people who were perceived to be backward and anti-progress (which isn't true incidentally) and now it's a trendier and trendier thing to be, all thanks to AI. Who would have thought?