A Tesla Semi's fiery crash on California's Interstate 80 turned into a high-stakes firefight, as emergency responders struggled to douse flames ignited by the vehicle's lithium-ion battery pack:
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported that CAL FIRE had to use a jaw-dropping 50,000 gallons of water, alongside fire-retardant airdrops, to put out the blaze. The crash and subsequent fire shut down eastbound lanes of I-80 for a staggering 15 hours, as reported by Breitbart.
The Tesla electric big rig, driven by a Tesla employee, veered off the road on August 19, smashing into a traffic post and a tree before careening down a slope and igniting a post-crash inferno. Fortunately, no one was injured. However, the NTSB's report sheds light on the difficulty of extinguishing fires in electric vehicles. Tesla's infamous "thermal runaway" effect—the tendency of lithium-ion batteries to reignite hours after being "put out"—was a constant concern, but the semi's battery system stayed under control this time.
[...] The blaze and the hazardous materials response that followed created chaos along I-80, a key artery linking Northern California with Nevada. Traffic was rerouted, and the full shutdown stretched late into the evening, causing significant delays.
Previously:
- 2019 Hyundai Kona EV Explodes When Parked, Sends Garage Door Flying
- Feds to Investigate the Chevrolet Bolt EV after Three Fires
- GM to Spend $1 Billion to Expand Chevy Bolt EV Recall Due to Fires
Related Stories
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
A Hyundai Kona Electric caught fire and exploded while parked inside a residential garage last Friday, dangerously (and cartoonishly) sending a large garage door flying across the street and blowing a hole in the structure's roof.
According to the CBC, it happened in Île-Bizard, an island near Montreal, Quebec. The car's owner Piero Cosentino said he saw dark smoke clouds coming from his garage before the Hyundai inside went up in flames and eventually destroyed a significant part of his house. "As soon as I saw [the clouds], I immediately turned off the breaker," Cosentino said. The Quebec man apparently purchased the Kona EV in March of this year and insists that it was not plugged in or charging at the time of the incident.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out and are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Luckily no injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the explosion. However, Cosentino recognizes that things could have been very different if somebody had been near his garage at the time of the explosion. "If we were in front of the garage door, we could have been in the hospital," he told the CBC.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation of the Chevrolet Bolt EV following several reports of vehicle fires. Specifically, NHTSA says it was contacted by two owners reporting that their Bolt EVs had caught fire while parked and unattended. The agency did some digging and turned up a third instance, and on October 9 it opened a preliminary investigation into the scope, frequency, circumstances, and safety consequences of the fires.
Fires were reported in 2017, 2018, and 2019 models, and the three EVs were left with a similar burn pattern on or around the rear seats. The NHTSA published a bulletin that explains the fires seemingly started in the Bolt's battery compartment and spread to the cabin; they didn't start inside the passenger compartment.
GM to spend $1 billion to expand Chevy Bolt EV recall due to fires:
GM said it is pursuing reimbursement commitments from EV battery supplier LG Energy Solution, which produced the defective parts in plants in South Korea and Michigan. Parts from the U.S. plant were previously not involved in the recall.
The automaker plans to replace the vehicle's costly battery cell modules. GM also said it is working with LG to rectify the cause of the defects and increase production of the new modules.
"Our focus on safety and doing the right thing for our customers guides every decision we make at GM," Doug Parks, a GM executive vice president who oversees products, purchasing and supply chains, said in a release. "As leaders in the transition to an all-electric future, we know that building and maintaining trust is critical. GM customers can be confident in our commitment to taking the steps to ensure the safety of these vehicles."
The expansion follows the companies finding that the batteries for these vehicles may have two manufacturing defects — a torn anode tab and folded separator — present in the same battery cell, which increases the risk of fire.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday September 19, @04:09PM (2 children)
We all know lithium burns in water. Just sayin'.
Consumerism is poison.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday September 19, @04:24PM
Yeah. Adding water just makes Lithium batteries burn brighter. That has been known for many decades, and this is far from the first incident like this on Californian roads. It makes me very concerned for the training which the fire departments are getting in regards to electric vehicles, especially in California. One car fire can't be allowed to use up half a small city's annual quota of fresh water. Furthermore, the runoff from using water on the battery fires is toxic [mdpi.com].
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday September 19, @04:27PM
Let's go back to magnesium engine blocks too!
🌻🌻 [google.com]