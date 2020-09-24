Denis Villeneuve can't stop making movies based on books. The Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 director has delivered two high-budget and polished Dune blockbusters in a row, while a third is on the way. He also has three other book adaptations in the works for when he's finished with Paul Atreides, and the director finally gave a promising update on one of those projects that could be the perfect follow-up to Dune.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, Villeneuve addressed the three other book-based movies he has in development: Cleopatra, based on the biography by Stacy Schiff, Nuclear War: A Scenario, based on the nonfiction book by Annie Jacobsen, and Rendezvous With Rama, based on the sci-fi novel by Arthur C. Clarke. "I'm working on Rendezvous With Rama and that screenplay is slowly moving forward," he said.

Rendezvous with Rama isn't nearly as well known as Clarke's best-known novel, 2001: A Space Odyssey, but it's definitely well-suited to Villeneuve's mystical, epic style. The first book in a series, Rendezvous with Rama follows a group of human explorers in the distant future as they explore a mysterious alien spaceship that's hurtling towards the sun.