from the where's-my-minerals? dept.
Potential agreement comes despite fears Beijing will choke critical minerals supplies in response:
The US and Japan are close to a deal to curb tech exports to China's chip industry despite alarm in Tokyo about Beijing's threat to retaliate against Japanese companies.
The White House wants to unveil new export controls before November's presidential election, including a measure forcing non-US companies to get licences to sell products to China that would help its tech sector.
Biden administration officials have spent months in intense talks with their counterparts in Japan — and the Netherlands — to establish complementary export control regimes that would mean Japanese and Dutch companies are not targeted by the US "foreign direct product rule".
People in Washington and Tokyo familiar with the talks said the US and Japan were now close to a breakthrough, although a Japanese official cautioned the situation remained "quite fragile" because of fears of Chinese retaliation.
[...] The US export controls are designed to close loopholes in existing rules and add restrictions that reflect the fast progress of Huawei and other Chinese groups in chip production over the past two years.
[...] China said it "firmly opposes the abuse of export controls" and urged "relevant countries" to abide by international economic and trade rules.
Also at ZeroHedge.
Related:
- Teradyne Is The Latest Victim Of The Us-China Chip War
- China Officially Files a Trade Dispute Claim With the WTO Against the US
- China Relents, Lets U.S. Export Control Inspect 3D NAND Maker YMTC
Related Stories
China Relents, Lets U.S. Export Control Inspect 3D NAND Maker YMTC:
The U.S. administration says that the Chinese government allowed U.S. export control inspections of People's Republic's high-tech companies that were placed on its Unverified List in October, according to a report from the Financial Times. This move seems designed to ensure that Chinese 3D NAND company YMTC does not get placed on the Department of Commerce's "Entity List," which would severely damage the company's ability to procure equipment from American companies.
YMTC and a number of Chinese high-tech companies were placed on the Unverified List in early October because the U.S. government could not verify whether their products (or products made using their products) ended up in the hands of China's military. Once a company is placed on the Unverified List, it has 60 days to prove its products do not break any rules. If the company cannot prove this within 60 days, it is placed on a trade blacklist called the "Entity List" and, in the case of YMTC, is denied the use of any American technology.
Normally, the Chinese government refuses to allow U.S. export controls inspectors access to domestic companies. However, the government made an exception in the case of YMTC and some other firms from Tianxia, most likely because YMTC, and the semiconductor industry in general, is so essential for the country.
"We are seeing better behavior," Alan Estevez, the US commerce under-secretary for industry and security, said to the Financial Times. "Mofcom has been more forthcoming. [...] We are seeing a change in attitude. It's not the first time we've seen a such a change in attitude, so it depends on how long that is sustained."
China officially files a trade dispute claim with the WTO against the US for export curbs on semiconductors- Technology News, Firstpost:
One of China's biggest trade groups has made the Chinese commerce ministry launch an official trade dispute at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures.
The US has passed a number of sweeping regulations and measures since October this year that is directly aimed at isolating China from the global semiconductor industry. These regulations include asking the Netherlands to ban certain companies from supplying Chinese manufacturers and companies from licenses and machinery that is required to manufacture silicon chips.
"China takes legal actions within the WTO framework as a necessary way to address our concerns and to defend our legitimate interests," read a statement released by China's diplomatic mission in Geneva on behalf of the Chinese commerce ministry. It also added that the curbs by the US "threatened the stability of the global industrial supply chains."
"We have received a request for consultations from the (People's Republic of China) related to certain U.S. actions affecting semiconductors," said Adam Hodge, spokesperson for US Trade Representative's office.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Semiconductor testing company Teradyne recently confirmed to Reuters that it had to pull $1 billion of equipment out of China because of supply chain disruptions.
Teradyne manufactures automated testing equipment that plays an important role in chip fabs around the world.
“We did manufacturing in China, so we had to get an emergency authorization to continue that activity,” Brian Amero, the company’s global director of compliance, is quoted by Reuters as saying. “We decided that was too risky so we moved manufacturing out of China — at no insignificant expense.”
Amero said that Teradyne had not been a “direct target” of the rules regarding supplying equipment to China.
While China is making significant strides in developing its domestic semiconductor industry, the country is still reliant on a foreign supply chain to service it.
Teradyne has been highlighted in previous reports about how reliant Chinese firms are on US semiconductor equipment suppliers, which control 80% of the market for such equipment.
A DigiTimes report from last July highlighted how China’s semiconductor equipment imports have fallen sharply, with a 24.4% quarter-on-quarter decrease in late 2022 and a further 28.1% drop in early 2023.
In total, China imports about $31 billion in semiconductor equipment a year, from firms including US-based Teradyne, Japan-based Tokyo Electron, and Netherlands-based ASML.
In 2019, China launched a $29 billion fund to help rid itself of this reliance. Last September, it announced further monetary incentives in the form of new tax credits.
[...] Beijing’s goal is for its industry to use 70% locally produced equipment.