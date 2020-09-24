The US and Japan are close to a deal to curb tech exports to China's chip industry despite alarm in Tokyo about Beijing's threat to retaliate against Japanese companies.

The White House wants to unveil new export controls before November's presidential election, including a measure forcing non-US companies to get licences to sell products to China that would help its tech sector.

Biden administration officials have spent months in intense talks with their counterparts in Japan — and the Netherlands — to establish complementary export control regimes that would mean Japanese and Dutch companies are not targeted by the US "foreign direct product rule".

People in Washington and Tokyo familiar with the talks said the US and Japan were now close to a breakthrough, although a Japanese official cautioned the situation remained "quite fragile" because of fears of Chinese retaliation.

[...] The US export controls are designed to close loopholes in existing rules and add restrictions that reflect the fast progress of Huawei and other Chinese groups in chip production over the past two years.

[...] China said it "firmly opposes the abuse of export controls" and urged "relevant countries" to abide by international economic and trade rules.