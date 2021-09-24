A recent study finds that hope appears to be more beneficial than mindfulness at helping people manage stress and stay professionally engaged during periods of prolonged stress at work. The study underscores the importance of looking ahead, rather than living "in the moment," during hard times.

Mindfulness refers to the ability of an individual to focus attention on the present, in a way that is open, curious and not judgmental. Essentially, the ability to be fully in the moment.

"There's a lot of discussion about the benefits of mindfulness, but it poses two challenges when you're going through periods of stress," says Tom Zagenczyk, co-author of a paper on the work and a professor of management in North Carolina State University's Poole College of Management. "First, it's hard to be mindful when you're experiencing stress. Second, if it's a truly difficult time, you don't necessarily want to dwell too much on the experience you're going through.

[...] "Fundamentally, our findings tell us that hope was associated with people being happy, and mindfulness was not," says Kristin Scott, study co-author and a professor of management at Clemson University. "And when people are hopeful – and happy – they experience less distress, are more engaged with their work, and feel less tension related to their professional lives."

"Being mindful can be tremendously valuable – there are certainly advantages to living in the moment," says Sharon Sheridan, study co-author and an assistant professor of management at Clemson. "But it's important to maintain a hopeful outlook – particularly during periods of prolonged stress. People should be hopeful while being mindful – hold on to the idea that there's a light at the end of the tunnel."

While the study focused on musicians during an extreme set of circumstances, the researchers think there is a takeaway message that is relevant across industry sectors.

"Whenever we have high levels of job stress, it's important to be hopeful and forward looking," says Emily Ferrise, study co-author and a Ph.D. student at Clemson. "And to the extent possible, there is real value for any organization to incorporate hope and forward thinking into their corporate culture – through job conditions, organizational communications, etc."

"Every work sector experiences periods of high stress," says Zagenczyk. "And every company should be invested in having happy employees who are engaged with their work."