The search for the energy of the future continues in all parts of the world, from Antarctica to outer space (yes, also outside our planet). However, it seems that this new race has been won by America, where we have found what all countries are looking for: this is the region that is going to earn trillions of dollars for the energy of the future: the enigmatic golden hydrogen.

The United States has recently, as you know discovered rich hydrogen resources within the country that would alter the current energy situation. The use of hydrogen is gradually becoming an indispensable measure in the shift towards the non-utilization of fossil resources.

The DoE has noted massive under ground pool of hydrogen energy in various places across the country. Hydrogen, the first, lightest element on the periodic table of elements, is the most abundant element in the universe and yet, the discovery of hydrogen in concentrated form in this planet has been a task.

New assessments hence show the prospect that these domestic supplies can be used to fuel automobiles, factories and even electrification. Promising innovation and development in infrastructure, hydrogen is capable of powering America's tomorrow.

Scientists in United States have found that there exist very huge resources of hydrogen gaseous fuel trapped beneath the surface of the earth, that can sustain all consumers for hundreds of years. The Department of Energy has claimed that the resources of hydrogen in some parts of the country to be in trillions of dollars.

This natural hydrogen was generated through geo-chemical processes, it has been confined within underlying rocks and sediments. Though hydrogen is present in immensely massive quantities in the universe, localized, denser sources here on Earth are relatively scarce.

If one uses the correct technology then one can know that this enormous source of clean energy could fuel the society for ages. A key advantage here is that the hydrogen does not have to be produced, which means there is no environmental and economic cost associated with its production.

Accessing these hydrogen resources is one of the prospects for shifting the oil and gas industry to a new level of energy production. However, it must be noted that there are technical issues that can be associated with scaling of hydrogen release and the efficient harvesting of hydrogen in a safe and sustainable manner.

Signs of huge deposits of hydrogen have known to exist underground in different sedimentary basins in the United States of America. They contain the world's largest deposits mainly in the western part of the USA in Texas, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado.

These areas contain trillions of cubic feet of hydrogen gas dislocated in rock structures at depths of the earth crust. These hydrogen sources were generated from deposits of natural gas that over millions of years interacted with water and rock to create whatis referred to as hydrostatic hydrogen or hydrostatic pressure.

The largest Onshore Basin in the View of Oil and Gas Resources is the Gulf Coast Basin which Texas possesses some of the greatest extents. San Juan Basin is endowed with the major natural resources in New Mexico. Another region that holds extensive amounts is the Uinta Basin of Utah.

See Also: