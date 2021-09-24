from the Better-on-time-than-never dept.
By committing the Kconfig knobs, Linux is now capable of being configured into a Real-time Operating System. The result, due to an ongoing effort of just over 20 years, now allows for the all developers and users to utilize real-time computing without having to target a completely separate OS. Embedded systems and live processing will likely see more immediate improvements. This support is limited to X86, X86_64, ARM64, and RISCV and only capable of hard real time on hardware that supports it. However, the new competition and interest will likely spur on more developments in Real-Time Computing the future.
One final note is that enabling PREEMPT_RT is not a panacea leading to better performance. Real time computing and real-time OSes sacrifice maximum throughput for guaranteed latency with minimal jitter. Real time does not mean "as fast as possible." Real time means "not too slow." In the wrong situation, it can actually make your performance worse.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by shrewdsheep on Sunday September 22, @10:51AM (1 child)
This wording is at best misleading. If previous implementation was done competently (the non-RT version in this case), you will not get new capabilities for free (TANSTAAFL). Therefore, real time capabilities have to come, by necessity, with worse performance.
That being said, RT capabilities would be welcome, as I still experience GUI freezes on Linux which are due to heavy IO. Of course, a RT kernel will not solve those automatically, but at least the toolkits would have chance to present an always smooth experience (with wait indicators all over the place, but you should be able to instantaneously cancel operations).
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rich on Sunday September 22, @11:40AM
When there's heavy IO load, the UI doesn't block because there's no CPU, but because there's no IO. Maybe it's a virtual memory access on a block device that is being accessed from elsewhere, maybe it's an authorization provided by a task that wants to look up something (e.g. credentials, settings, icons...) in a file on a a contended device. Channeling Seymour Cray ("Virtual memory leads to virtual performance"), the toolkits would require decoupling from IO, or where that is not possible, task-specific IO priorities (e.g. real-time hardware drive (CNC), audio, windowing, video, everything else, in that order). That's not going to happen with any of today's toolkits and the current server-oriented philosophy of the kernel that is heuristically optimized for maximum server throughput.
Which brings me to the personal conspiracy theory (mentioned before) that RedHat is hard at work tying in driver development (incredibly hard) to UI foundation stuff (super easy). This has been the case since the days XGL vs AIGLX and now shows in Wayland. In a clean architecture, the stack would have fbdev, DRM, and Mesa as (viable) standalone components that give a clean, accelerated canvas. Whoever wants to play on top of that (Xorg, Wayland, Android, SDL, ...) could do that, and rootlessly so. But in that case, a new, better contender (possibly even made by a single individual) might come up and make RedHat irrelevant. Right now, such attempts will fail, because of the driver tie-in into their stack. Unless the Wayland community, at their glacial pace of working, and the GTK community, in their erratic crap shedding, figure out that explicit UI priorities in IO might help, we're not going to see any change to the status quo.
So the recent merge is more like good news for the CNC and audio rig people. They can have their controlling task with memory wired down, and no IO except a socket to a high level process and hopefully get sub 100us latency good enough for steppers - now with official blessings that hopefully means there are no outliers in timing, or crashes in the system.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Sunday September 22, @11:21AM
I think most OS lag and hanging is due to poorly behaving drivers. How are these going to be fixed?