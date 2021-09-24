A piece of Mozart music considered lost for more than 200 years has been performed for the first time since being rediscovered. It was co-written by him and Antonio Salieri, usually considered a rival, as well as an unknown composer, Cornetti.

The four-minute cantata was found in the archives of the Czech Museum of Music in November 2015 and played on harpsichord for an audience on Tuesday. A museum spokesperson, Sarka Sockalova, said it was "a really valuable work". The score, written in 1785, was acquired by the museum in a collection of material in the mid-20th century but its composers were identified in a code that has only recently been deciphered.

[...] The cantata's name, "Per la ricuperata salute di Ophelia", translates into English as "For the recovered health of Ophelia". It was written to celebrate soprano Nancy Storace's recovery after an illness. The text to the piece was written by a Viennese court poet called Lorenzo Da Ponte, who often worked with Salieri. Mrs Leisinger said the piece is "not great" but "really sheds new light on Mozart's daily life as an opera composer". "It is clearly the original piece and there is no reason to doubt it is genuine. "We don't know when any other piece by Mozart is discovered, it could be soon but it could also be after another 100 years." Several Mozart pieces have been re-discovered in recent years, several of them thought to have been written when he was a young boy.