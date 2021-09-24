from the ein-klein-Verlorenemusik dept.
A music historian at the Austrian state archives, Paul Duncan, has completed the final component of an investigation into a lost Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791) piece. It was determined the authentic Mozart manuscript originated from a Vienna-based copyist named Johannes Traeg and was written by Mozart when still a teen.
An obscure piano manuscript that had been ignored for centuries is now believed to have been authored by one of the world's most famous composers: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
The sensational discovery was revealed by Austrian officials on Sept. 8, following an extensive investigation into the document.
The manuscript has been housed in an state archive since 2005 but was donated by a private collector to the Styrian Music Association in 1877.
Previously:
(2016) Lost Mozart-Salieri Composition Performed
Related Stories
A recently rediscovered piece of music by Mozart and Antonio Salieri has been performed for an audience at the Czech Museum of Music:
A piece of Mozart music considered lost for more than 200 years has been performed for the first time since being rediscovered. It was co-written by him and Antonio Salieri, usually considered a rival, as well as an unknown composer, Cornetti.
The four-minute cantata was found in the archives of the Czech Museum of Music in November 2015 and played on harpsichord for an audience on Tuesday. A museum spokesperson, Sarka Sockalova, said it was "a really valuable work". The score, written in 1785, was acquired by the museum in a collection of material in the mid-20th century but its composers were identified in a code that has only recently been deciphered.
[...] The cantata's name, "Per la ricuperata salute di Ophelia", translates into English as "For the recovered health of Ophelia". It was written to celebrate soprano Nancy Storace's recovery after an illness. The text to the piece was written by a Viennese court poet called Lorenzo Da Ponte, who often worked with Salieri. Mrs Leisinger said the piece is "not great" but "really sheds new light on Mozart's daily life as an opera composer". "It is clearly the original piece and there is no reason to doubt it is genuine. "We don't know when any other piece by Mozart is discovered, it could be soon but it could also be after another 100 years." Several Mozart pieces have been re-discovered in recent years, several of them thought to have been written when he was a young boy.
Also at The New York Times .
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday September 22, @04:01PM
Had it been found in the US, it would still be copyrighted.