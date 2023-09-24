from the free-speech-absolutist dept.
Earlier we reported that Twitter has been blocked in Brasil after non-compliance with court orders. Good news for everyone trying to fevereshy switch to competitors, it seems that Twitter will indeed comply with the orders, pay fines and appoint a legal representative to be unblocked in the country. Based on reporting from New York Times, Musk Backs Down In Brazil: X May Return After Complying With Court Orders
X's lawyers said in a Friday court filing cited by the Times that X complied with the orders asking the social network to remove accounts accused of engaging in disinformation, as well as demands from the Supreme Court regarding fines and the assignment of a new legal representative for X in Brazil. The Brazilian Supreme Court confirmed the compliance in its own filing Saturday, though it noted X has yet to file the proper documents to move forward with its case and will have five days to do so, the Times reported. André Zonaro Giacchetta, one of X's new lawyers in Brazil, told the Times the conditions for X's return in Brazil "have already been met, but it depends on the assessment of" the country's supreme court.
Related Stories
Top Brazilian judge orders suspension of X platform in nation:
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday ordered the suspension of Elon Musk's social media giant X in Brazil after the tech billionaire refused to name a legal representative in the country, according to a copy of the decision seen by The Associated Press
The move further escalates the months long feud between the two men over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes had warned Musk on Wednesday night that X could be blocked in Brazil if he failed to comply with his order to name a representative, and established a 24-hour deadline. The company hasn't had a representative in the country since earlier this month.
In his decision, de Moraes gave internet service providers and app stores five days to block access to X, and said the platform will remain blocked until it complies with his orders. He also said people or companies who use virtual private networks, or VPNs, to access X will be subject to daily fines of 50,000 reais ($8,900).
"Elon Musk showed his total disrespect for Brazilian sovereignty and, in particular, for the judiciary, setting himself up as a true supranational entity and immune to the laws of each country," de Moraes wrote.
Brazil is an important market for X, which has struggled with the loss of advertisers since Musk purchased the former Twitter in 2022. Market research group Emarketer says some 40 million Brazilians, roughly one-fifth of the population, access X at least once per month.
X had posted on its official Global Government Affairs page late Thursday that it expected X to be shut down by de Moraes, "simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents."
"When we attempted to defend ourselves in court, Judge de Moraes threatened our Brazilian legal representative with imprisonment. Even after she resigned, he froze all of her bank accounts," the company wrote. "Our challenges against his manifestly illegal actions were either dismissed or ignored. Judge de Moraes' colleagues on the Supreme Court are either unwilling or unable to stand up to him."
X has clashed with de Moraes over its reluctance to comply with orders to block users.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday September 23, @06:54PM (4 children)
I thought Musk had free speech principals. Here he is caving to an authoritarian government. *sigh*
A MAN Just Won a Gold Medal for Punching a Woman in the Face
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday September 23, @06:59PM
"Free Speech" as in it doesn't cost Elon anything. But this
iswas costing him plenty.....
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 23, @07:20PM
Elon bitched out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 23, @07:26PM
:-) Why would you care about his free speech "principals"? You wanna censor the libraries, obvious you're very selective about which free speech you want to defend.
But it is sad that he caved, instead of providing VPN or Starlink access. Censorship of any kind deserves no respect
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday September 23, @07:31PM
Jeepers you held out for a long time!
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈