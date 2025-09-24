It's not every day that a security researcher acquires the ability to generate counterfeit HTTPS certificates, track email activity, and execute code of his choice on thousands of servers—all in a single blow that cost only $20 and a few minutes to land. But that's exactly what happened recently to Benjamin Harris.

Harris, the CEO and founder of security firm watchTowr, did all of this by registering the domain dotmobilregistry.net. The domain was once the official home of the authoritative WHOIS server for .mobi

Harris noticed that the previous dotmobiregistry.net owners had allowed the domain to expire. He then scooped it up and set up his own .mobi WHOIS server there.

To Harris's surprise, his server received queries from slightly more than 76,000 unique IP addresses within a few hours of setting it up. Over five days, it received roughly 2.5 million queries from about 135,000 unique systems. The entities behind the systems querying his deprecated domain included a who's who of Internet heavyweights comprising domain registrars, providers of online security tools, governments from the US and around the world, universities, and certificate authorities, the entities that issue browser-trusted TLS certificates that make HTTPS work.

"watchTowr's research has demonstrated that trust placed in this process by governments and authorities worldwide should be considered misplaced at this stage, in [our] opinion," Harris wrote in a post documenting his research.

WHOIS has played a key role in Internet governance since its earliest days, back when it was still called the ARPANET. Elizabeth Feinler, an information scientist working for the Augmentation Research Center, became the principal investigator for NIC, short for the Network Information Center project, in 1974. Under Feinler's watch, NIC developed the top-level domain naming system and the official host table and published the ARPANET Directory, which acted as a directory of phone numbers and email addresses of all network users. Eventually, the directory evolved into the WHOIS system, a query-based server that provided a comprehensive list of all Internet host names and the entities that had registered them.

Despite its antiquated look and feel, WHOIS today remains an essential resource with tremendous consequences.

Harris populated his WHOIS database with junk data that corresponded to all real .mobi addresses. Administrative email addresses, and most other fields led to the watchtowr.com domain. For humor, he also added ASCII art.

The humor aside, the rogue WHOIS server gave him powers he never should have had. One of the greatest was the ability to dictate the email address certificate authority GlobalSign used to determine if a party applying for a TLS certificate was the rightful owner of the domain name the certificate would apply to. Like the vast majority of its competitors, GlobalSign uses an automated process. An application for example.com, for instance, will prompt the certificate authority to send an email to the administrative email address listed in the authoritative WHOIS for that domain. If the party on the other end clicks a link, the certificate is automatically approved.

When Harris generated a certificate signing request for microsoft.mobi, he promptly received an email from GlobalSign. The email gave him the option of receiving a verification link at whois@watchtowr.com. For ethical reasons, he stopped the experiment at this point.

"The purchase of a $20 domain that allowed the passive inference of .gov/.mil communications and the subversion of the Certificate Authority verification system should be a clear demonstration that the integrity of the trust and security processes we as Internet users rely on is, and continues to be, extremely fragile," Harris wrote in an online interview. "The systems and security we all take for granted is, in many places, truly held together in ways that would not pass approval in 2024."