(Source: A Register article mentioned the new XEON having "MRDIMM" capability. "What is MRDIMM?")

Keeping up with the latest in hardware is hard, and in the early turn of the century there was a new technology in every magazine on the rack.

Today, we've hit some fatigue and just don't keep up as much. Right? :-) Anyway, while most of us have heard of Dell's (and Lenovo's) proposal for CAMM modules to replace the multi-stick SO-DIMM sockets, servers are getting a new standard, too: M(C)RDIMMs -- Multiplexed (Combined) Rank Dual Inline Memory Modules.

Some outtakes from product briefs, such as Micron's,

By implementing DDR5 physical and electrical standards, MRDIMM technology delivers a memory advancement that allows scaling of both bandwidth and capacity per core to future-proof compute systems and meets the expanding demands of data center workloads. MRDIMMs provide the following advantages over RDIMMs: 2 Up to 39% increase in effective memory bandwidth2

Greater than 15% better bus efficiency2

Up to 40% latency improvements compared to RDIMMs3 MRDIMMs support a wide capacity range from 32GB to 256GB in standard and tall form factors (TFF), which are suitable for high-performance 1U and 2U servers. The improved thermal design of TFF modules reduces DRAM temperatures by up to 20 degrees Celsius at the same power and airflow, [...] enabling more efficient cooling capabilities in data centers and optimizing total system task energy for memory-intensive workloads. Micron's industry-leading memory design and process technology using 32Gb DRAM die enables 256GB TFF MRDIMMs to have the same power envelope as 128GB TFF MRDIMMs using 16Gb die. A 256GB TFF MRDIMM provides a 35% improvement in performance over similar-capacity TSV RDIMMs at the maximum data rate.

And SK Hynix has their own variety, touting bandwidth of 8.8GB/s (ove DDR5's 6.4GB/s).

New to 2024, shipping H2, it seems. Keep up with the times! Grow your RAM modules. Taller (literally).