A senior RedMonk analyst tried to prove shifting to proprietary licenses *doesn't* improve financial outcomes. But what's interesting is the reactions she got -- from a VC at OSS Capital, ex-Googlers, Chef's co-founder, and even Taylor Dolezal, head of ecosystem at the Cloud Native Computing Community. Plus analyst Lawrence Hecht, who concluded "these companies are nowhere closer to being profitable than before."

There's new quotes from the analyst herself. ("I asked Stephens if she thought the analysis would have an impact in the future on companies considering moves to proprietary licensing. 'I doubt it,' Stephens replied...") And Hecht pounds away at the missteps. ("The assumption has been that closing a company's license will allow the companies to increase their margins among their existing customers... The percentage of companies using a given technology is not changing... Elasticsearch fell from 14% to 13%..")

Interestingly, the study hits right as Elastic is switching *back* to an open-source license. They weigh in in this article too...

It's the discussion about open source licensing that really needed to happen.