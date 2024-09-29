Stories
Elon Musk's X Plummets In Value, Says Company That Helped Him Buy It

posted by janrinok on Tuesday October 01, @12:39PM
Business

Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:

The value of X (formerly Twitter) continues to circle the toilet at an impressive rate.

The social media platform is now worth 79 percent less than what it was worth when Elon Musk purchased it, according to analysis by investor Fidelity.

The financial platform should know what it's talking about, too, because it helped Musk acquire X back in 2022 and owns a stake in the company. Fidelity's initial investment, per TechCrunch, was $19.66 million. Fidelity's latest financial report, meanwhile, lists the value of its X stake as $4,185,614.

That's a yikes-inducing decrease of around 79 percent.

In fairness, the writing has been on the wall for a while. In January 2024 Fidelity already valued its stake in X at 71.5 percent less, and recent documents made it clear just how much X's revenue has plummeted. Meanwhile, a new report has suggested that advertisers — who were already fleeing Musk's platform en masse — are planning to spend even less on X in 2025.

Elsewhere Brazil is battling the platform, and the number of X users in the U.S. and the UK is decreasing.

Not looking great, is it?

  • (Score: 2, Informative) by turgid on Tuesday October 01, @12:49PM (1 child)

    by turgid (4318) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday October 01, @12:49PM (#1375257) Journal

    It seems that Alt-Wrong Stupid Signalling is not without a cost after all. Oh dear.

    • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday October 01, @01:01PM

      by Gaaark (41) on Tuesday October 01, @01:01PM (#1375259) Journal

      Yep! Just came to say:

      Not looking great, is it?

      Nope... looking fabulous, darling! ;)

  • (Score: 2) by HeadlineEditor on Tuesday October 01, @01:03PM

    by HeadlineEditor (43479) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday October 01, @01:03PM (#1375260)

    The greatest value of Musk's purchase of Twitter is that the platform was exposed as a left-wing shill machine, in which right-wing voices were shadowbanned and censored outright. Usership naturally plummeted when the left had to deal with actual opposition; progressive ideas cannot exist without censorship.

    I think it's worth the price he paid. I bet he does, too.

