A number of YouTube videos featuring music from artists such as Adele, Green Day, Bob Dylan, Nirvana, and R.E.M. have been unplayable in the United States since Saturday.

For example, if you try to play Dylan's "Like A Rolling Stone" (whether it's the classic album recording or a live performance), you are instead told: "This video contains content from SESAC. It is not available in your country." Sometimes, you even get to watch a pre-roll ad before you see the message.

However, not all videos featuring these artists are blocked; it's not clear whether the playable videos are exempt from the current dispute or if they've simply been overlooked.

In statements to the press and on social media, YouTube blamed the situation on failed negotiations with SESAC, a performing rights group that says it represents more than 35,000 music artists and publishers.

"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we were unable to reach an equitable agreement before its expiration," YouTube said. "We take copyright very seriously and as a result, content represented by SESAC is no longer available on YouTube in the US. We are in active conversations with SESAC and are hoping to reach a new deal as soon as possible."

The situation echoes a dispute between Universal Music Group and TikTok earlier this year, which saw UMG pull songs by artists including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande from the short-form video platform while it was negotiating over royalties.

Unlike UMG, SESAC isn't a record label, but rather an organization that collects royalties for songwriters and publishers, similar to ASCAP and BMI. In addition to the artists mentioned above, it also represents Burna Boy, George Clinton, Kenny Rogers, Kings of Leon, and many others.