Beijing has published its proposed regulations for satellite broadband, including a requirement that operators conduct censorship in real time.

In its latest draft rules, the Cyberspace Administration of China proposes any organization or individual using terminal equipment with direct connection to satellite services is not allowed to "produce, copy, publish, or disseminate content prohibited by laws and administrative regulations, such as content that incites subversion of state power, overthrows the socialist system, endangers national security and interests, damages the national image, incites secession of the country, undermines national unity and social stability, promotes terrorism, extremism, ethnic hatred, ethnic discrimination, violence, pornography, and false information."

It clarifies that terminal equipment includes civilian handheld, portable, and fixed terminals, as well as terminals installed on aircraft, ships, and vehicles – essentially any device that enables users to access satellite communication systems for voice calls, text messaging, and data exchange.

The document states that providers must align their operations with national security and network security requirements, and prevent illegal activities.

This includes complying with China's cyber security, data security, and personal information protection laws – plus potentially being responsible for users' activities.

"If a terminal equipment direct satellite service provider finds that a user has published or transmitted information prohibited by laws and regulations, it shall immediately stop the transmission, take measures such as elimination in accordance with the law, preserve relevant records, and report to the relevant competent authorities," stipulates the CAC.

The draft rules further include articles that would make tracking of providers and users easier. This includes requiring providers to:

Obtain licenses and approvals, whether telco, radio frequency related or otherwise;

Collect real identity information from those using its services, as China already requires of telcos;

Integrate monitoring and supervision into their platforms to allow Beijing's oversight;

Locate ground facilities – such as gateway stations and Earth stations – and user data on Chinese soil. Any data that does need to go overseas must be processed through a gateway approved by the telecommunications regulatory department of the State Council.

The rules even go so far as to require anyone who uses satellite broadband to publish news – or distribute video and audio content – to obtain a license.