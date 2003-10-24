Officials in Ireland have fined Meta $101 million for storing hundreds of millions of user passwords in plaintext and making them broadly available to company employees.

Meta disclosed the lapse in early 2019. The company said that apps for connecting to various Meta-owned social networks had logged user passwords in plaintext and stored them in a database that had been searched by roughly 2,000 company engineers, who collectively queried the stash more than 9 million times.

[...]

When Meta disclosed the lapse in 2019, it was clear the company had failed to adequately protect hundreds of millions of passwords.

"It is widely accepted that user passwords should not be stored in plaintext, considering the risks of abuse that arise from persons accessing such data," Graham Doyle, deputy commissioner at Ireland's Data Protection Commission, said. "It must be borne in mind, that the passwords, the subject of consideration in this case, are particularly sensitive, as they would enable access to users' social media accounts."

[...]

To date, the EU has fined Meta more than $2.23 billion (2 billion euros) for violations of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which went into effect in 2018. That amount includes last year's record $1.34 billion (1.2 billion euro) fine, which Meta is appealing.