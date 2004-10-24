There has been a lot of research on the types of people who believe conspiracy theories, and their reasons for doing so. But there's a wrinkle: My colleagues and I have found that there are a number of people sharing conspiracies online who don't believe their own content.

They are opportunists. These people share conspiracy theories to promote conflict, cause chaos, recruit and radicalize potential followers, make money, harass, or even just to get attention.

[...]

Coaxing conspiracists—the extremists

In our chapter of a new book on extremism and conspiracies, my colleagues and I discuss evidence that certain extremist groups intentionally use conspiracy theories to entice adherents. They are looking for a so-called "gateway conspiracy" that will lure someone into talking to them, and then be vulnerable to radicalization.

[...]

Combative conspiracists—the disinformants

Governments love conspiracy theories. The classic example of this is the 1903 document known as the "Protocols of the Elders of Zion," in which Russia constructed an enduring myth about Jewish plans for world domination. More recently, China used artificial intelligence to construct a fake conspiracy theory about the August 2023 Maui wildfire.

Often the behavior of the conspiracists gives them away. Years later, Russia eventually confessed to lying about AIDS in the 1980s.

[...]

Forgeries aren't created by accident. They knew they were lying.

[...]

Chaos conspiracists–the trolls