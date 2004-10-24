from the why-we-can't-have-nice-things dept.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2024/10/why-trolls-extremists-and-others-spread-conspiracy-theories-they-dont-believe/
There has been a lot of research on the types of people who believe conspiracy theories, and their reasons for doing so. But there's a wrinkle: My colleagues and I have found that there are a number of people sharing conspiracies online who don't believe their own content.
They are opportunists. These people share conspiracy theories to promote conflict, cause chaos, recruit and radicalize potential followers, make money, harass, or even just to get attention.
[...]
Coaxing conspiracists—the extremists
In our chapter of a new book on extremism and conspiracies, my colleagues and I discuss evidence that certain extremist groups intentionally use conspiracy theories to entice adherents. They are looking for a so-called "gateway conspiracy" that will lure someone into talking to them, and then be vulnerable to radicalization.
[...]
Combative conspiracists—the disinformants
Governments love conspiracy theories. The classic example of this is the 1903 document known as the "Protocols of the Elders of Zion," in which Russia constructed an enduring myth about Jewish plans for world domination. More recently, China used artificial intelligence to construct a fake conspiracy theory about the August 2023 Maui wildfire.
Often the behavior of the conspiracists gives them away. Years later, Russia eventually confessed to lying about AIDS in the 1980s.
[...]
Forgeries aren't created by accident. They knew they were lying.
[...]
Chaos conspiracists–the trolls
In general, research has found that individuals with what scholars call a high "need for chaos" are more likely to indiscriminately share conspiracies, regardless of belief. These are the everyday trolls who share false content for a variety of reasons, none of which are benevolent. Dark personalities and dark motives are prevalent.
[...]
Commercial conspiracists–the profiteers
Often when I encounter a conspiracy theory I ask: "What does the sharer have to gain? Are they telling me this because they have an evidence-backed concern, or are they trying to sell me something?"
When researchers tracked down the 12 people primarily responsible for the vast majority of anti-vaccine conspiracies online, most of them had a financial investment in perpetuating these misleading narratives.
[...]
Common conspiracists–the attention-getters
You don't have to be a profiteer to like some attention. Plenty of regular people share content where they doubt the veracity, or know it is false.
[...]
Many share without even reading past a headline. Still others, approximately 7 percent to 20 percent of social media users, share despite knowing the content is false. Why?
Some claim to be sharing to inform people "just in case" it is true. But this sort of "sound the alarm" reason actually isn't that common.
Often, folks are just looking for attention or other personal benefit.
[...]
The dangers of spreading lies
Over time, the opportunists may end up convincing themselves. After all, they will eventually have to come to terms with why they are engaging in unethical and deceptive, if not destructive, behavior.
[...]
So be aware that the next time you share an unfounded conspiracy theory, online or offline, you could be helping an opportunist. They don't buy it, so neither should you. Be aware before you share. Don't be what these opportunists derogatorily refer to as "a useful idiot."
Best Quality References Much Good:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poop_emoji
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shitposting
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Troll_(slang)
Original Article:
Some online conspiracy-spreaders don't even believe the lies they're spewing