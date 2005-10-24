Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Nasa Spacecraft Has Roamed Billions Of Miles — But Hasn't Reached The 'Edge'

posted by mrpg on Sunday October 06, @10:59AM   Printer-friendly
from the the-edge-is-a-restaurant dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:

Zooming through the outer reaches of the solar system, A NASA spacecraft just clocked a distance 60 times farther from the sun than Earth.

The extraordinary benchmark announced this week means the New Horizons probe has doubled its 2015 distance, when it was snapping pictures of Pluto and its moons

Perhaps more surprising than this intangible deep-space milestone is the one this intrepid spacecraft hasn't reached yet: the outer edge of the solar system's Kuiper Belt, a disk beyond Neptune of countless comets and thousands of tiny ice worlds. The far-flung region is littered with leftover rubble from the time when primitive planets were forming. 

Scientists had expected the spacecraft to arrive at the proverbial edge about 1 billion miles ago. 

Original Submission


«  Appeals Court Reminds Law Enforcement That ‘No-Fly’ Doesn’t Mean ‘No Drive’
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Nasa Spacecraft Has Roamed Billions Of Miles — But Hasn't Reached The 'Edge' | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 06, @11:16AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 06, @11:16AM (#1375941)
    see subject
(1)