Amazon plans to show more ads on Prime Video in 2025 to test how much viewers can handle. Even though some subscribers may not like ads, Amazon has not seen a big drop in customers since adding them. By adding more commercials and shoppable ads, Amazon is trying to see how much ads people will tolerate while watching their favorite shows.
Amazon will "ramp up" Prime Video ads in 2025: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/10/amazon-prime-video-is-getting-more-ads-next-year/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 12, @04:42AM
Because fucking the customer is exactly what feisty startups do.