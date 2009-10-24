Our resident anonymous Anonymous Coward has offered the following story with which to start your weekend:

Motor Trend tells this quirky story about the Facebook boss, https://www.motortrend.com/news/mark-zuckerberg-porsche-cayenne-minivan-custom/

"Pricilla wanted a minivan, so I've been designing something I'm pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan."

I'm pretty sure that this unholy combination should _not_ exist! Motor Trend seems to concur,

As for the conversion, it looks fairly well-executed, though it does make the Cayenne look somewhat like a sea mammal with wheels. It's weird, but we don't hate it. It's unclear how long it took West Coast Customs to do the conversion or how much it cost, though we assume the answer is "a long time" and "expensive."

It's bad enough that Porsche took a turn to the ordinary when they started making SUVs, as a cash grab to suppliment their traditional expertise in sports and racing cars. But a minivan is a step too far...