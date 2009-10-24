Stories
Zuckerberg Continues to Go Off the Deep End

posted by janrinok on Friday October 11, @11:45PM
from the no-sense-of-taste-at-all dept.
/dev/random

Our resident anonymous Anonymous Coward has offered the following story with which to start your weekend:

Motor Trend tells this quirky story about the Facebook boss, https://www.motortrend.com/news/mark-zuckerberg-porsche-cayenne-minivan-custom/

"Pricilla wanted a minivan, so I've been designing something I'm pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan."

I'm pretty sure that this unholy combination should _not_ exist! Motor Trend seems to concur,

As for the conversion, it looks fairly well-executed, though it does make the Cayenne look somewhat like a sea mammal with wheels. It's weird, but we don't hate it. It's unclear how long it took West Coast Customs to do the conversion or how much it cost, though we assume the answer is "a long time" and "expensive."

It's bad enough that Porsche took a turn to the ordinary when they started making SUVs, as a cash grab to suppliment their traditional expertise in sports and racing cars. But a minivan is a step too far...

Original Submission


This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only.
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 12, @12:02AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 12, @12:02AM (#1376644)

    > Our resident anonymous Anonymous Coward

    Don't know how I managed to move into janrinok's head...but I do seem to be there(grin).

    • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday October 12, @12:10AM

      by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Saturday October 12, @12:10AM (#1376646) Journal

      Your submissions always arrive with absolutely no attribution whatsoever. True anonymity - almost. (similar grin).

      --
      I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday October 12, @12:19AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Saturday October 12, @12:19AM (#1376648) Journal

    making a porsche suv look worse is an impressive achievement (not a worthwhile one, but it is impressive)

    West Coast Customs have been notorious for bad (non-existent) build quality, and they haven't provided much in the way of warranty support..
    Suppose if you have enough money, you can just keep paying for repairs..

    --
    "I guess once you start doubting, there's no end to it." -Batou, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
