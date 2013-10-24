Stories
No More Online Meetings, Your ZOOM AI Avatar Will Handle It.

looorg writes:

For only $12 a month your Zoom AI avatar can take your place in all kinds of online meetings. It will use prompt suggestions and generate answers, it can recap and expand on conversations. What could possibly go wrong ...

Is this when your AI avatar replaces you? After all $12 is a lot cheaper/lower then your monthly salary.

I do wonder what happens at the meeting when everyone sends their AI avatar. Will there be a singularity recursion event?

https://news.zoom.us/zoom-introduces-ai-companion-2-0/
https://www.theverge.com/2024/10/9/24266007/zoom-ai-avatars-clips-talk-for-you

