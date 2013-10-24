from the it-still-Hertz-when-it-hitz-you dept.
Computer consultant J B Crawford, author of the Computers Are Bad newsletter, has posted an overview of commercial HF radio with a bit of background into the technology and some of its advantages and disadvantages:
According to a traditional system of classification, "high frequency" or HF refers to the radio spectrum between 3 and 30 MHz. The label now seems anachronistic, as HF is among the lowest ranges of radio frequencies that see regular use. This setting of the goalposts in the early days of radio technology means that modern communications standards like 5G are pushing major applications into the EHF or "extremely high frequency" band. The frontiers of basic radio technology now lie in the terahertz range, where the demarcation between radio waves and light is blurred and the known techniques for both only partially apply. HF, by contrast, is ancient technology. HF emissions can be generated by simple, brute-force means. Ironically, this makes HF a bit difficult: the incredible miniaturization and energy efficiency of modern electronics makes HF radio hard to receive and transmit in a reasonable footprint, one of several reasons that HF radio sees little consumer use.
HF still has a variety of interesting uses, including some new, surprising ones. The signals go beyond the horizon and around the curvature of the Earth due to their interaction with parts of the atmosphere.
(2021) The $50 Ham: a Cheap Antenna for the HF Bands
(2020) ARRL Requests Expanded HF Privileges for Technician Licensees
For those of you into Ham (Amateur) radio, especially the Technician class license holders, this will be pretty exciting and a good way to keep interest in the hobby going due to now having HF transmit ability. The article discusses the re-balancing for digital modes as well, which many people will find to be good move in the digital age.
"ARRL[*] has asked the FCC to expand HF privileges for Technician licensees to include limited phone privileges on 75, 40, and 15 meters, plus RTTY and digital mode privileges on 80, 40, and 15 meters. The FCC has not yet invited public comment on the proposals, which stem from recommendations put forth by the ARRL Board of Directors' Entry-Level License Committee, which explored various initiatives and gauged member opinions in 2016 and 2017."
[*] ARRL: American Radio Relay League (Wikipedia).
Link to original Story:
http://www.arrl.org/news/arrl-requests-expanded-hf-privileges-for-technician-licensees
Powerpoint presentation of changes (With new bandplan pictures):
http://www.arrl.org/files/file/Bandplanning/25%20Appendix%20BP_Committee_recs%20FINAL%20(h).pdf
Thanks for reading and 73's
KE5DKD
The $50 Ham: A Cheap Antenna For The HF Bands:
So far in the $50 Ham series, I've concentrated mainly on the VHF and UHF bands. The reason for this has to do mainly with FCC rules, which largely restrict Technician-level licensees to those bands. But there's a financial component to it, too; high-frequency (HF) band privileges come both at the price of learning enough about radio to pass the General license test, as well as the need for gear that can be orders of magnitude more expensive than a $30 handy-talkie radio.
But while HF gear can be expensive, not everything needed to get on the air has to be so. And since it's often the antenna that makes or breaks an amateur radio operator's ability to make contacts, we'll look at a simple but versatile antenna design that can be adapted to support everything from a big, powerful base station to portable QRP (low-power) activations in the field: the end-fed half-wave antenna.