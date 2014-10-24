UK government has kicked off a consultation on whether the country should have a common standard for charging electrical devices, and if this needs to be the same as the USB-C connector the EU adopted.

In a call for evidence this month, the Office for Product Safety and Standards within the Department for Business and Trade said it wants to hear from manufacturers, importers, distributors, and trade associations.

The EU has already outlined USB-C as its standard for charging personal devices across all of its 27 member states, as has India – the world's second-largest smartphone market. The standard is also being mooted for possible adoption by the US as well. Even Apple has reluctantly accepted USB-C.

In The Register's estimation, the chances are pretty small that device makers will be prepared to build special versions of their products to cater specifically to the UK consumer, should the government elect to go its own way.

The call for evidence points out that recent developments in wired charging technologies and evolving international standards provide an opportunity to reduce electronic waste and benefit consumers by specifying a standardized charger for smartphones and similar gadgets.

"We consider that it would potentially help businesses and deliver consumer and environmental benefits if we were to introduce standardized requirements for chargers for certain portable electrical/electronic devices across the whole UK," the Office for Product Safety and Standards stated. "We are seeking views from manufacturers, importers, distributors, and trade associations as to whether it would be helpful to do so and, if so, whether this should be based on USB-C – as adopted by the EU."

The aim of the exercise is to help the office understand the potential impact of introducing the measures. It wants feedback of the potential issues and practicalities of having a common charger based on USB-C.

However, the agency notes that having USB-C as a common charging port should mean that one charger will work for multiple devices. It may also allow manufacturers to "unbundle" the sale of a charger, meaning that consumers have the option to purchase new devices without a charger.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards conceded that "manufacturers are likely to adopt a similar approach to the EU Common Charger Directive for the whole of the UK on a voluntary basis in order to avoid supply chain complexity," and concluded: "As a result, the USB-C charging port is likely to become the industry default."

[...] The call for evidence runs for eight weeks, from October 9 to midnight on December 4. Anyone interested in responding should do so via this survey page