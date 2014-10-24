from the amateur-cartographers-unite dept.
Software developer and former computer science student Amit Patel has written a post about generating curved text for maps and other purposes.
Over the last few posts I wrote about things I did to improve font quality, such as antialiasing and combining distance fields to merge outlines and halos. But I want to "pop up the stack" a bit and talk about one of the bigger goals for this project. I want to render text in styles that I've seen in maps, both online and offline, both fantasy and real. In particular, I want to apply spacing, rotation, and curvature to the labels.
[...] These are common in cartography, not only in fantasy maps like Tolkein's but also in real-world maps. Eduard Imhof's classic 1975 paper, Positioning Names on Maps[1] has a ton of great advice on how to position labels, and not only recommends curving text, but also sketches out examples:
In some ways, that desktop computing has moved beyond monospace type comes down to the long term impact of a course in calligraphy and typography which took place decades ago. Now even your GUIs on GNU/Linux or the BSDs provide a variety of typefaces — in straight lines. Text along curved paths is another step forward.
Previously:
(2020) Fonts for Programmers and Developers
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Tuesday October 15, @01:42PM (1 child)
It depends on how the text bends.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @01:48PM
Next step - text on curved surfaces (spheres, conics, etc). Could be really useful for labeling iso lines on 3D surface plots. Would be fun to watch the text warp as the 3D plots are rotated on-screen.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday October 15, @02:02PM
This sounds an awful lot like someone is trying to reinvent the wheel again while claiming it's somehow new and exciting. Plotting a text along a curve (sin, cosin, or whatever function you like) have been a thing in computing for at least four or five decades now.
https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=9058 [pouet.net]
https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=13623 [pouet.net]
https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=4021 [pouet.net]