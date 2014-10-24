Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 12 submissions in the queue.

SDF Curved Text

posted by hubie on Tuesday October 15, @01:09PM   Printer-friendly
from the amateur-cartographers-unite dept.
Software

canopic jug writes:

Software developer and former computer science student Amit Patel has written a post about generating curved text for maps and other purposes.

Over the last few posts I wrote about things I did to improve font quality, such as antialiasing and combining distance fields to merge outlines and halos. But I want to "pop up the stack" a bit and talk about one of the bigger goals for this project. I want to render text in styles that I've seen in maps, both online and offline, both fantasy and real. In particular, I want to apply spacing, rotation, and curvature to the labels.

[...] These are common in cartography, not only in fantasy maps like Tolkein's but also in real-world maps. Eduard Imhof's classic 1975 paper, Positioning Names on Maps[1] has a ton of great advice on how to position labels, and not only recommends curving text, but also sketches out examples:

In some ways, that desktop computing has moved beyond monospace type comes down to the long term impact of a course in calligraphy and typography which took place decades ago. Now even your GUIs on GNU/Linux or the BSDs provide a variety of typefaces — in straight lines. Text along curved paths is another step forward.

Previously:
(2020) Fonts for Programmers and Developers

Original Submission


«  Steam Adds the Harsh Truth That You’re Buying “a License,” Not the Game Itself

Related Stories

Fonts for Programmers and Developers 62 comments

DannyB writes:

See this page Dev Fonts.

Which one of these fonts, or alternately, what other font not appearing on that page is "the true one and only" programming font?

Let the (friendly!) battles begin!

(Please include, if possible, a link from which it can be downloaded.--Ed.)

Original Submission

This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
SDF Curved Text | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Tuesday October 15, @01:42PM (1 child)

    by shrewdsheep (5215) on Tuesday October 15, @01:42PM (#1377091)

    Text along curved paths is another step forward.

    It depends on how the text bends.

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @01:48PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @01:48PM (#1377093)

      Next step - text on curved surfaces (spheres, conics, etc). Could be really useful for labeling iso lines on 3D surface plots. Would be fun to watch the text warp as the 3D plots are rotated on-screen.

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday October 15, @02:02PM

    by looorg (578) on Tuesday October 15, @02:02PM (#1377096)

    To figure out how to make text flow along a curve, I first sketched it out on paper, then made a standalone interactive widget. There are three cases to handle:

            Positive curvature: the text should be positioned along the baseline.
            Zero curvature: the text is not curved.
            Negative curvature: the text should be positioned along the ascender line.

    This sounds an awful lot like someone is trying to reinvent the wheel again while claiming it's somehow new and exciting. Plotting a text along a curve (sin, cosin, or whatever function you like) have been a thing in computing for at least four or five decades now.

    https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=9058 [pouet.net]
    https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=13623 [pouet.net]
    https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=4021 [pouet.net]

(1)