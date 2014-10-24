Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The Internet Archive is back online in a read-only state after a cyberattack brought down the digital library and Wayback Machine last week. A data breach and DDoS attack kicked the site offline on October 9th, with a user authentication database containing 31 million unique records also stolen in recent weeks.
The Internet Archive is now back online in a “provisional, read-only manner,” according to founder Brewster Kahle. “Safe to resume but might need further maintenance, in which case it will be suspended again.”
While you can access the Wayback Machine to search 916 billion web pages that have been archived over time, you can’t currently capture an existing web page into the archive. Kahle and team have gradually been restoring Archive.org services in recent days, including bringing back the team’s email accounts and its crawlers for National Libraries. Services have been offline so that Internet Archive staff can examine and strengthen them against future attacks.
[...] The Internet Archive outage came just weeks after Google started adding links to archived websites in the Wayback Machine. Google removed its own cached pages links earlier this year, so having the Wayback Machine linked in Google search results is a useful way to access older versions of websites or archived pages.
Previously: Archive.org, a Repository Storing the Entire History of the Internet, Has a Data Breach
Related Stories
31 million records containing email addresses and password hashes exposed:
Archive.org, possibly one of the only entities to preserve the entire history of the Internet, was recently compromised in a hack that revealed data of roughly 31 million users.
A little after 2 PM California time, social media blew up with screenshots showing what the archive.org homepage displayed.
It read:
archive.org
Have you ever felt like the Internet Archive runs on sticks and is constantly on the verge of suffering a catastrophic security breach? It just happened. See 31 million of you on HIBP!
HIBP is short for Have I been Pwned, the authoritative site for breach notifications that help people protect their accounts after they've been compromised.
The message didn't last long. Soon after it appeared, archive.org, when it loaded at all, displayed a message saying the site was temporarily down. Later, the site returned. Archive.org's Brewster Kahle said on on a social media site that the archive had come under a DDoS attack.
Now, Have I Been Pwnd is reporting that archive.org was hacked. HIBP said the compromise occurred last month and exposed 31 million records containing email addresses, screen names, and bcrypt-hashed passwords.
See also: Internet Archive Breach Exposes 31 Million Users
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @04:05AM
It's the only way to make it safe for the whole family
(Score: 2) by AssCork on Wednesday October 16, @04:09AM
I wonder if we'll ever know what they changed/deleted . .
Just popped-out of a tight spot. Came out mostly clean, too.