Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

The Internet Archive is Back as a Read-Only Service After Cyberattacks

posted by hubie on Wednesday October 16, @03:26AM   Printer-friendly
Security

Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:

The Internet Archive is back online in a read-only state after a cyberattack brought down the digital library and Wayback Machine last week. A data breach and DDoS attack kicked the site offline on October 9th, with a user authentication database containing 31 million unique records also stolen in recent weeks.

The Internet Archive is now back online in a “provisional, read-only manner,” according to founder Brewster Kahle. “Safe to resume but might need further maintenance, in which case it will be suspended again.”

While you can access the Wayback Machine to search 916 billion web pages that have been archived over time, you can’t currently capture an existing web page into the archive. Kahle and team have gradually been restoring Archive.org services in recent days, including bringing back the team’s email accounts and its crawlers for National Libraries. Services have been offline so that Internet Archive staff can examine and strengthen them against future attacks.

[...] The Internet Archive outage came just weeks after Google started adding links to archived websites in the Wayback Machine. Google removed its own cached pages links earlier this year, so having the Wayback Machine linked in Google search results is a useful way to access older versions of websites or archived pages.

Previously: Archive.org, a Repository Storing the Entire History of the Internet, Has a Data Breach

Original Submission


«  Microsoft Unveils New Healthcare AI Tools

Related Stories

Archive.org, a Repository Storing the Entire History of the Internet, Has a Data Breach 34 comments

upstart writes:

31 million records containing email addresses and password hashes exposed:

Archive.org, possibly one of the only entities to preserve the entire history of the Internet, was recently compromised in a hack that revealed data of roughly 31 million users.

A little after 2 PM California time, social media blew up with screenshots showing what the archive.org homepage displayed.

It read:

archive.org

Have you ever felt like the Internet Archive runs on sticks and is constantly on the verge of suffering a catastrophic security breach? It just happened. See 31 million of you on HIBP!

HIBP is short for Have I been Pwned, the authoritative site for breach notifications that help people protect their accounts after they've been compromised.

The message didn't last long. Soon after it appeared, archive.org, when it loaded at all, displayed a message saying the site was temporarily down. Later, the site returned. Archive.org's Brewster Kahle said on on a social media site that the archive had come under a DDoS attack.

Now, Have I Been Pwnd is reporting that archive.org was hacked. HIBP said the compromise occurred last month and exposed 31 million records containing email addresses, screen names, and bcrypt-hashed passwords.

See also: Internet Archive Breach Exposes 31 Million Users

Original Submission

This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
The Internet Archive is Back as a Read-Only Service After Cyberattacks | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @04:05AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @04:05AM (#1377202)

    It's the only way to make it safe for the whole family

  • (Score: 2) by AssCork on Wednesday October 16, @04:09AM

    by AssCork (6255) on Wednesday October 16, @04:09AM (#1377203) Journal

    I wonder if we'll ever know what they changed/deleted . .

    --
    Just popped-out of a tight spot. Came out mostly clean, too.
(1)