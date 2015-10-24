Ex-Twitter execs push for $200M severance as Elon Musk runs X into ground:
Former Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, are urging a court to open discovery in a dispute over severance and other benefits they allege they were wrongfully denied after Elon Musk took over Twitter in 2022.
According to the former executives, they've been blocked for seven months from accessing key documents proving they're owed roughly $200 million under severance agreements that they say Musk willfully tried to avoid paying in retaliation for executives forcing him to close the Twitter deal. And now, as X's value tanks lower than ever—reportedly worth 80 percent less than when Musk bought it—the ex-Twitter leaders fear their severance claims "may be compromised" by Musk's alleged "mismanagement of X," their court filing said.
The potential for X's revenue loss to impact severance claims appears to go beyond just the former Twitter executives' dispute. According to their complaint, "there are also thousands of non-executive former employees whom Musk terminated and is now refusing to pay severance and other benefits" and who have "sued in droves."
In some of these other severance suits, executives claimed in their motion to open discovery, X appears to be operating more transparently, allowing discovery to proceed beyond what has been possible in the executives' suit[e].
But Musk allegedly has "special ire" for Agrawal and other executives who helped push through the Twitter buyout that he tried to wriggle out of, executives claimed. And seemingly because of his alleged anger, X has "only narrowed the discovery" ever since the court approved a stay pending a ruling on X's motion to drop one of the executives' five claims. According to the executives, the court only approved the stay of discovery because it was expecting to rule on the motion to dismiss quickly, but after a hearing on that matter was vacated, the stay has remained, helping X's alleged goal to prolong the litigation.
To get the litigation back on track for a speedier resolution before Musk runs X into the ground, the executives on Thursday asked the court to approve discovery on all claims except the claim disputed in the motion to dismiss.
"Discovery on those topics is inevitable, and there is no reason to further delay," the executives argued.
The executives have requested that the court open discovery at a hearing scheduled for November 15 to prevent further delays that they fear could harm their severance claims.
Neither X nor a lawyer for the former Twitter executives, David Anderson, could immediately be reached for comment.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday October 17, @01:21PM (1 child)
But fuck if I'm going to care about anyone who thinks they "deserve" a 9 figure severance package.
Is there a way both sides can lose?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday October 17, @01:29PM
Bankruptcy? Or if their severance package is tied to the stock, or company, value?