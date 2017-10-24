NASA successfully launched the Europa Clipper, the largest spacecraft the agency has ever built for a planetary mission. Clipper is now successfully on its multi-year journey to Europa, bristling with equipment to study the Jovian moon's potential to support life—but just a few months ago, the mission was almost doomed. In July, researchers at NASA found out that a group of Europa Clipper's transistors would fail under Jupiter's extreme radiation levels. They spent months testing devices, updating their flight trajectories, and ultimately adding a warning "canary box" to monitor the effects of radiation as the mission progresses.

The canary box "is a very logical engineering solution to a problem," says Alan Mantooth, an IEEE Fellow and a professor of electrical engineering at the University of Arkansas. But ideally, it wouldn't have been needed at all. If NASA had caught the issues with these transistors earlier or designed their circuits with built-in monitoring, this last minute scramble wouldn't have occurred. "It's a clever patch," says Mantooth, "but it's a patch."

Scientists have been "radiation hardening" electronics—designing them to function in a radioactive environment—since the 1960s. But as missions to space become more ambitious, radiation hardening techniques have had to evolve. "It's kind of like cybersecurity," says Mantooth. "You're always trying to get better. There's always a more harsh environment."

... In future space exploration, we'll see more systems made with alternative semiconductors like silicon carbide, specialized CMOS transistors, integrated photonics, and new kinds of radiation-resistant memory. Here's your guide to the next generation of radiation hardened technology.

... As space exploration and satellite launches continue to ramp up, radiation hardening will only become more vital to our designs. "What's exciting is that as we advance our capabilities, we're able to go places we haven't been able to go before and stay there longer," says Mantooth. "We can't fly electronics into the Sun right now. But one day, maybe we will."