Zuckerberg Sacks Staff on Six-Figure Salaries for Abusing Office's Food Delivery Scheme

posted by janrinok on Monday October 21, @02:25AM
Career & Education

owl writes:

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has sacked a number of staff after they abused the company's $25 (£19) meal scheme to order household goods such as toothpaste and washing powder.

Almost 30 staff in the company's Los Angeles office were dismissed after they were found to be routinely using takeaway credits to order groceries and cosmetics, employees said.

The sackings included high-paid engineers earning six-figure salaries, according to posts on the anonymous chat app Blind.

Meta, which is currently worth $1.5 trillion, provides staff with free breakfast, lunch and dinner at its larger offices.

Those in smaller offices without staff canteens instead receive vouchers for delivery apps such as Grubhub, which they can use to order food when working at the office.

However, Meta recently discovered that some employees were using the $25 vouchers to order household items from stores that feature on the apps.

In some cases, staff were using the scheme to buy wine glasses and laundry detergent, according to the Financial Times.

