Indonesia's government last week ordered Apple and Google to remove Chinese e-commerce app Temu from their app stores.

A government announcement quotes minister of communication and information Budi Arie Setiadi explaining that Temu has not registered to operate in Indonesia. He's also concerned about competition issues.

"Local MSME products need government protection from foreign marketplaces that sell foreign products directly from their factories so that the prices are very cheap. This is unhealthy competition and threatens the sustainability of local MSME businesses," the minister is quoted as saying.

The government statement also observes that "Based on experience in several countries, the application from China is detrimental to local MSMEs as well as consumers. The quality of products sold by Temu also does not meet quality standards, thus harming consumers or buyers."

The minister has also made remarks suggesting another Chinese e-commerce app – Shein – is in his sights.