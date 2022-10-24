A Chinese industry group has accused Intel of backdooring its CPUs, in addition to other questionable security practices while calling for an investigation into the chipmaker, claiming its products pose "serious risks to national security."

The Cybersecurity Association of China (CSAC), in a lengthy post on its WeChat account on Wednesday described Intel's chips as being riddled with vulnerabilities, adding that the American company's "major defects in product quality and security management show its extremely irresponsible attitude towards customers."

The CSAC also accused Intel of embedding a backdoor "in almost all" of its CPUs since 2008 as part of a "next-generation security defense system" developed by the US National Security Agency.

This allowed Uncle Sam to "build an ideal monitoring environment where only the NSA is protected and everyone else is 'naked,'" the post continued. "This poses a huge security threat to the critical information infrastructure of countries around the world, including China," the industry group claims.

The infosec org also recommends the Cyberspace Administration of China open an investigation into the security of Intel's products sold in the country "to effectively safeguard China's national security and the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese consumers."

[...] The calls for a government investigation into the American chipmaker follow a series of accusations from the White House accusing Chinese spies of burrowing into US networks and critical infrastructure systems, all of which China has denied, and a proposed ban on Chinese connected vehicle technology.

[...] Intel this year inked deals with several Chinese state-linked agencies for its Xeon processors to be used in AI workloads, according to Reuters. Considering a little over a quarter of Intel's revenue last year came from China, a security review of its products — and potential restrictions — could be a major blow to its ongoing recovery efforts.